Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s Board of Trustees said Monday it has named Dr. Tunde Sotunde as the not-for-profit system's new president and chief executive, effective June 1.
Gerald Petkau, its chief financial officer, served in an interim role following the resignation in September of Dr. Patrick Conway from both roles.
Sotunde currently serves as president for the Medicaid business unit of Anthem Inc.’s government business division. Anthem is the largest for-profit managed health care company in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
In that role, Sotunde oversees Anthem’s Medicaid and related state government business across 23 states and the District of Columbia with 7.3 million members and $33 billion in revenue.
"Sotunde has a remarkable record of leadership and accomplishment as a physician, an educator and a business leader,” Frank Holding Jr., Blue Cross NC's board chairman, said in a statement.
“He has worked tirelessly and collaboratively across the health system to set new standards and reshape health care for the benefit of patients, customers and communities.”
Sotunde said he will bring "the perspective of a physician, a patient and health plan leader to our work alongside our employees every day to help make health care better, simpler and more affordable," Sotunde said.
"Our work is even more critical at this time as we, together, face the challenges presented by COVID-19."
Sotunde's hiring comes six months following the resignation of Dr. Patrick Conway as its president and chief executive.
Analysts and industry observers have said the insurer and its board of trustees still face a more difficult challenge in restoring a stellar reputation for transparency.
Conway agreed to step down in September in the wake of recent disclosures about events surrounding his arrest in June on a charge of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.
Blue Cross NC acknowledged Sept. 19 news reports that Conway had been arrested after a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 near Archdale.
The decision by the Blue Cross NC board to ask for Conway’s resignation, and for him to agree, came within hours of state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey recommending at least an interim chief executive while Conway went through the legal process for his arrest.
After Conway’s arrest had been publicized, Blue Cross NC put “on temporary hold” its plan to enter a long-term agreement with Oregon health care group Cambia Health Solutions.
The proposed partnership would include sharing management, administrative, operational and other corporate services. Conway would have served in the same president and chief executive roles with the Blue Cross-Cambia entity.
The groups later made a mutual decision in September to withdraw their application for the proposed partnership.
