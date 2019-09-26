Dr. Patrick Conway resigned late Wednesday as president and chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. in the wake of a fire storm created by recent disclosures about events surrounding his arrest on a charge of driving while impaired in June.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey had called earlier Wednesday for Conway’s resignation.
“Over the last few days, it has become apparent to me that there has been a significant breakdown in the corporate governance at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina,” Causey said.
On Wednesday night, the insurer’s Board of Trustees released a statement in which it said the board had asked for and received Conway’s resignation, effective immediately.
“New details have come to light, particularly notes from the arresting officers and contents from their investigative files of which the board was unaware,” the statement said. “Based on this, the Board of Trustees gathered today to reexamine the situation and determine a course of action.”
On Thursday, Causey said in a statement that “the past few days have been difficult for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and this office.”
“I appreciate the recent actions made by the board of BCBSNC and because of their integrity, I look forward to a new working relationship that values open, honest communications, accountability and transparency.”
The board named Gerald Petkau, its chief operating officer, as interim chief executive.
“As a mission-driven organization, BlueCross NC is committed to doing business with honesty, integrity and fairness,” the board said.
“The details that recently emerged related to Dr. Conway’s arrest depict behavior that falls short of our standards. Despite Dr. Conway’s many successes during his tenure at BlueCross NC, we feel that our constituents are best served by naming an interim CEO and beginning a formal search for a permanent replacement.”
Dale Folwell, the state’s treasurer, has a direct relationship with Blue Cross NC through the insurer’s role as administrator of the State Health Plan. In the past year, Folwell and Blue Cross NC have sparred over what Folwell considered as lack of transparency with contract language, particularly financial data, related to medical providers.
“This tragic event could have resulted in the loss of innocent lives,” Folwell said.
“The BCBSNC Board of Trustees must become more engaged in the process of operating North Carolina’s largest insurer.
“The facts of this case have been in a police report for months. The attitude that just because a question is not asked, or asked perfectly, doesn’t mean an answer or a problem doesn’t exist.”
Conway, who became president and chief executive on Oct. 1, 2017, received in fiscal 2018-19 $1.1 million in salary, a bonus of $2.31 million and all other compensation of $185,642 for total compensation of $3.59 million.
The next highest salary was paid to Petkau at $608,435, along with a bonus of $1.76 million and total compensation of $2.58 million.
Details of arrest
Blue Cross NC acknowledged Sept. 19 news reports that Conway had been arrested on charges of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse after a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 near Archdale.
The insurer said at that time that its board had evaluated Conway’s incident and decided “that Patrick’s strong leadership will continue to be an asset and he will remain as president and CEO.”
No one was injured in the accident. Conway’s two young children were in the vehicle with him, which led to the misdemeanor child-abuse charge.
Conway refused to take a breath test at the scene to determine his blood-alcohol content, and his driver’s license was revoked for 30 days. A court date is scheduled in October.
A police affidavit described him as having bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and being unsteady on his feet, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. A video taken by another driver on Interstate 85 showed Conway’s SUV weaving across several lanes before the accident occurred.
The police report quotes Conway as telling the arresting officer: “’You had a choice. You could have let me go. You don’t know who I am. I am a doctor, a CO of a company. I’ll call Governor Cooper and get you in trouble,” according to a report by WRAL-TV and confirmed by The News & Observer.
Conway released his own statement Wednesday night saying he was “ashamed, embarrassed and sorry” about his actions. “I have never had an incident like this before and it is not consistent with who I am as a father, husband and community member,” he said.
“Following the incident, I immediately disclosed what happened to the Blue Cross North Carolina Board, stepped down from my daily duties and voluntarily and successfully completed 30 days of inpatient substance use treatment. However, I also understand that I must continue to work hard to earn back the trust I’ve lost based on my actions.”
He said that in time he looks forward “to continuing my work ensuring everyone has access to high quality, affordable healthcare.”
‘Anything but routine’
Causey cited “Conway’s lack of leadership and professionalism” and the insurer’s “cover-up of Conway’s arrest” in making his recommendation for Conway to resign. Causey said he examined the arrest police report.
“When news accounts surfaced of the June 22 incident last week, the board misrepresented to the Department of Insurance the actual arrest — telling me that the (arrest) was without incident and was a routine arrest,” Causey said.
“On Tuesday, news reports showed the arrest was anything but routine.”
Causey said, as a result of his review, “I cannot move forward with any type of trust and confidence in the CEO at BCBS NC.”
Causey said recommending the replacement of Conway “pains me greatly because this tragic incident has put a big dent in the reputation of a good company.”
“I can deal with the criminal charges, even as disturbing as they are; what I cannot accept is the cover-up, the misrepresentation of facts, the lack of respect for oversight and regulation of the company, and lack of respect for law enforcement officers who are only doing their duty.”
Patrick Sweeney, executive director of the recently renamed Allegacy Center for Leadership & Character at Wake Forest University, said that “once the arresting officers’ notes containing Dr. Conway’s comments regarding using his influence and his belligerent behavior were published, Dr. Conway’s credibility as the leader of Blue Cross and Blue Shield was severely damaged.”
“Thus, the Board of Trustees demand for Dr. Conway’s was reasonable and reinforced the organization’s culture of doing business with honesty, integrity and fairness.”
On Tuesday, Blue Cross NC put “on temporary hold” its plan to enter a long-term agreement with an Oregon health-care group, in part because of Conway’s arrest.
Blue Cross said March 12 that the proposed partnership with Cambia Health Solutions would include sharing management, administrative, operational and other corporate services.
Conway would have served in the same president and chief executive roles with the Blue Cross-Cambia entity. Mark Ganz, Cambia’s president and chief executive, would have served as executive chairman of the new entity.
