The blu eCigs brand has become the latest electronic cigarette to enter the Food and Drug Administration's regulatory gauntlet in pursuit of retaining its retail presence.
Fontem US LLC, a subsidiary of Imperial Brands Plc, said this week it has submitted a premarket tobacco application with the FDA for several styles of its myblu products.
R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. said April 15 it had submitted a second and third premarket application for its Vuse electronic cigarette. The applications are for the Vibe and Ciro version of Vuse, the No. 2-selling e-cigarette in the U.S.
Reynolds submitted an application for Vuse Solo on Oct. 21. The applications include multiple flavor variants for each brand style.
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users, particularly as those factors compare with traditional cigarettes.
Submissions are required to include data from a comprehensive range of laboratory and clinical scientific studies, including product analyses, behavioral data and nonclinical health risk information.
If e-liquid manufacturers don’t apply, their products would be deemed as illegal to sell.
However, being in the process allows their product to stay in the marketplace through the review process.
“We agree that the electronic vaping industry should be held to the highest product and marketing standards while providing adult smokers with alternative products that could serve the interest of the public health,” Antoine Blonde, president of Fontem US, said in a statement.
“Fontem US looks forward to working with the FDA as the agency develops and enforces an evidence-based regulatory policy.”
Tobacco manufacturers have until Sept. 9 to file premarket applications for e-cigarettes and other next-generation products. The initial deadline was May 12, but a federal court agreed to the delay in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its staffing and those of the manufacturers.
The application is necessary for manufacturers to be included in a 12-month FDA review process. It includes makers of nicotine liquids.
The FDA has stressed that any e-cigarette product currently available at retail “is illegally marketed” and only permitted “as an exercise of its enforcement discretion.”
"Like most or all of the companies that have filed applications, Imperial runs a profitable business selling cigarettes," said Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association. "This cigarette business has subsidized the mountains of science required to file with the FDA.
A coalition of public-health and anti-tobacco advocacy groups sued to require the FDA to adhere to the May 12 deadline as part of the coalition’s effort to reduce underage use of tobacco products.
The coalition said in March that “while we do not intend to formally oppose the FDA’s current request due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, any extension should be brief, and tobacco companies cannot be allowed to use this public health emergency to continue avoiding their legal obligation to submit their products for FDA review.”
The nicotine liquids for use with open-pod e-cigarettes are available in tobacco and vape shops — in large part because the FDA and other Trump administration officials believe those products lack appeal to individuals under age 21 and that those shops are more responsible at age-verification policies than other retail outlets.
However, the FDA also determined that makers of the nicotine liquids are manufacturers, and thus required to submit the premarket application.
Analysts, industry officials and advocates have said for years it could cost millions of dollars for each product to go through the premarket regulatory pipeline.
The FDA, meanwhile, has estimated it would cost about $500,000 per product. FDA officials are offering application assistance to small manufacturers of vaping liquids.
"Unless HHS Secretary Alex Azar and President Donald Trump want to see American small- and medium-sized businesses put out of business in September and hand the market to large tobacco companies, it is critical that real reforms are made to the application process before then," Conley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.