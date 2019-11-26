Inserts (copy)

There are 35 sales inserts coming in Thursday’s Journal.

You can buy a copy of Thursday’s Winston-Salem Journal for $4 beginning at noon today. The paper will be available at regular sales locations throughout the region.

The Thanksgiving Day newspaper, with all those Black Friday ads, will once again be available a day early to give readers the best chance to map out their shopping strategies.

For home subscribers, delivery schedules should not be affected.

Because of early deadlines, though, lottery numbers for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday drawings will in Friday’s edition. Obituaries not included in Thursday’s paper will also be in Friday’s edition.

amorrissey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7389

