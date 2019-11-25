Inserts

There are 35 sales inserts coming in Thursday's Journal.

Black Friday ads available early

The Thanksgiving Day newspaper — one of the biggest of the year and packed with Black Friday ads — will once again be available a day early this year.

The Journal is printing Thursday’s edition early to give readers the best chance to map out their shopping strategies.

You can buy a copy of Thursday’s edition for $4 beginning at noon Wednesday. The paper will be available at regular sales locations throughout the region.

For home subscribers, delivery schedules should not be affected.

Because of early deadlines, though, lottery numbers for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday drawings will in Friday’s edition. Obituaries not included in Thursday’s paper will also be in Friday’s edition.

Happy Thanksgiving to all. Enjoy your time with friends and family, and thank you for reading the Journal.

