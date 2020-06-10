The state House voted Wednesday to send Gov. Roy Cooper a contentious bill that would allow for a partial reopening of bars and fitness centers in North Carolina.
Even though House Bill 594 passed 69-50 with four Democrats — none from the Triad — in favor, there may be enough Democratic opposition to sustain a potential Cooper veto.
At full attendance, House Republicans need the votes of at least seven Democrats to override a veto.
HB594 cleared the Senate by a 36-13 vote Tuesday with the support of all 29 Republicans and seven Democrats, including Sen. Paul Lowe of Forsyth County.
Once Cooper receives the bill, he has 10 days to sign it, veto it, or let it become law without his signature.
“The House vote likely gives Gov. Cooper some confidence that a veto would hold up,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“It’s unlikely that House Democrats who voted against this bill will switch sides in the event of formal opposition from their Democratic governor.”
Meanwhile, House GOP leaders withdrew a potential attempt at overriding Cooper’s veto of a bill that would have allowed for a partial reopening of private bars and clubs.
House Bill 536 was placed Tuesday night on Wednesday’s House floor agenda. Cooper vetoed that bill Friday, his first veto of the 2020 session.
Much of the language from HB536 was inserted into HB594 on Monday, which already included partially reopening fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
At the start of the session, House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, announced the bill had been removed to the House Rules and Operations committee.
Moore said the decision to remove HB536 was because HB594 “deals with all of the issues of the bill that was on for the veto override.”
Moore said that “members who were here for that (HB536 veto override vote) can rest assured that bill will not be taken up today, nor the remainder of the session, in hopes that we can work this resolution out on House Bill 594.”
Cooper vetoed 14 bills during the 2019 session, none of which were overridden and only three attempts were made.
“The lesson from the past year is that if backers of a bill are unable to secure a veto-proof majority for a bill on initial passage, they are highly unlikely to secure a veto-proof majority on a veto override of that bill later on,” said John Dinan, a Wake Forest political science professor who is a national expert on state legislatures.
Brief debate
The brief House debate on HB594 centered on COVID-19 concerns, particularly on how the two parties view the balance between the state’s public and financial health.
Rep. Chuck McGrady, R-Henderson, said he believes the state’s health-care system has proven capable of handling the pandemic to date — a primary reason why Cooper agreed to issue Executive Order No. 118 on March 17.
McGrady said the bill provides Cooper, administration officials and local health officials with the ability to quickly reimpose restrictions on the affected businesses with a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s a checks-and-balances on these issues,” McGrady said. “No governor that I have ever met yet ... is infallible, and therefore there is some give and take here.”
House Minority leader Rep. Darren Jackson, D-Wake, asked: “How can you agree on the science and the facts (of COVID-19) if you can’t even agree on the facts and on the numbers?”
“Some on our side think the numbers are under-counted. Some on the other side think they are inflated. That makes it very hard to have a debate.”
Jackson said the current uptick in statewide cases, hospitalizations and deaths “are very, very concerning.”
As of Wednesday morning, there were statewide 38,171 cases, 1,053 deaths and a daily high of 780 hospitalized.
WF Baptist study
Jackson cited data from a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center research effort to determine how widespread is the presence of COVID-19 antibodies among North Carolinians.
The legislature, at the bequest of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, provided $20 million from the state’s share of federal CARES Act funding to Wake Forest Baptist for random statewide testing.
The funding is geared toward: rapid development of a countermeasure of neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.
“This study should rapidly allow us to define the epidemic on a regional basis and establish the framework to both track the disease in real time, and answer critical secondary research questions,” Dr. John Sanders, principal investigator of the study and chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist, said April 15.
Legislative leaders said in April that the study “will provide data to help legislators make decisions in the coming weeks.”
Jackson said that “I wonder if anybody other than myself looks at the data when it is updated.”
“So far, we’ve had 17,125 people in the study. Are we seeing 50% (with antibodies)? No. Three percent is our rate. It takes at least 55%, maybe as high as 65%, of our population to get a virus in order to build what is called herd immunity.
“Yet, we continue to push, push, to open up.”
Added language
Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, sponsor of both bills, added language to HB594 on Monday that changed the public-health regulatory limitations on Cooper, the state’s health secretary and state’s environmental quality secretary to restore capacity restrictions on bars, clubs, fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
Cooper and administration officials would be required to gain the concurrence of the majority of the 10-member Council of State, which is comprised of six Republicans and four Democrats. Each council member would have to be contacted for their opinion.
Moore said HB594 provides “substantive changes, particularly in relation to the governor’s veto message.”
“The chair is hopeful that continuing the bipartisan spirit that we’ve had on some many other things that perhaps this one (HB594) can be passed on a bipartisan basis,” Moore said.
Cooper cited in his HB536 veto that it contained language that would hamper his ability, as well as that of local government leaders, to reimpose a shutdown of bars and clubs in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Gunn said the insertion of the Council of State requirement was meant to address the concern of some Democratic senators that the bills lack a “safety switch” for responding to a COVID-19 spike.
Gunn said the latest version allows local health directors to institute emergency public health orders “on their own authority” for imminent public health threats and hazards.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, questioned how quickly Gunn and other Republican senators actually want to help the business sectors given the likelihood of a Cooper veto of HB594.
Nickel said passage of HB594 with the council requirement would lead to a potential 10-day waiting period for Cooper to decide whether to veto the bill. If he does, it could take days or weeks before the House or Senate could vote on an override, potentially up the potential Phase Three reopening on June 26.
“This bill makes it worse” on the bars and fitness centers, Nickel said. “You are harming these restaurants by not letting them getting moving right now.
“It is a poison pill,” Nickel said. “It’s a question about who do you trust to make decisions about the safety of this state.”
Gunn responded by saying he trusted council members to put the welfare of the state’s public health first if Cooper was to present a compelling reason for reimposing business restrictions.
Kokai said that if Cooper vetoes HB594, “despite its bipartisan support in the House and Senate, he’s basically saying that he’s unwilling to let other duly elected statewide officers play a role in major emergency decisions.”
“He’ll be saying that he wants unilateral authority even when his decisions have drastic economic consequences for hundreds of businesses across North Carolina.”
