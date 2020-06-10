The state House voted Wednesday to send Gov. Roy Cooper a contentious bill that would allow for a partial reopening of bars and fitness centers in North Carolina.
Even though House Bill 594 passed 69-50 with four Democrats — none from the Triad — in favor, there may be enough Democratic opposition to sustain a potential Cooper veto.
At full attendance, House Republicans need at least seven Democrats to override a veto.
HB594 cleared the Senate by a 36-13 vote Tuesday with the support of all 29 Republicans and seven Democrats, including Sen. Paul Lowe of Forsyth County.
Once Cooper receives the bill, he has 10 days to sign it, veto it, or let it become law without his signature.
“The House vote likely gives Gov. Cooper some confidence that a veto would hold up," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"It’s unlikely that House Democrats who voted against this bill will switch sides in the event of formal opposition from their Democratic governor."
Meanwhile, House GOP leaders withdrew a potential attempt at overriding Cooper's veto of a bill that would have allowed for a partial reopening of private bars and clubs.
House Bill 536 was placed Tuesday night on Wednesday's House floor agenda. Cooper vetoed that bill Friday, his first veto of the 2020 session.
Much of the language from HB536 was inserted into HB594 on Monday, which already included partially reopening fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
Cooper vetoed 14 bills during the 2019 session, none of which were overridden and only three attempts were made.
"The lesson from the past year is that if backers of a bill are unable to secure a veto-proof majority for a bill on initial passage, they are highly unlikely to secure a veto-proof majority on a veto override of that bill later on," said John Dinan, a Wake Forest political science professor who is a national expert on state legislatures.
