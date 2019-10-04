Peters Development LLC, the real-estate arm of High Point-based Bethany Medical Center, has spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville.
The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66. The seller was Terry Real Estate LLC of Lynchburg, Va., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
Peters officials could not be immediately reached for comment on whether it plans to open a clinic at the site. About half of the property is undeveloped.
The facility is within a 10-minute drive of Kernersville Medical Center at 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.
Peters has Dr. Lenny Peters listed as its manager and chief executive. Peters was one of the two founders of Bethany in 1987 and serves as its chief executive.
It is Peters' third Triad real-estate purchase in the past year.
In July, Peters spent $1.19 million to buy the site of a medical provider at 410 College Road in Greensboro.
The seller is Alturgent LLC, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing. Bethany lists having a clinic at the site on its website.
In November, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Bethany said in June that the Northchase facility is projected to breathe new life into the stagnant shopping center.
Bethany plans to occupy about 5,600 square feet in the shopping center, which has been renamed Peters Plaza. That leaves about 30,600 square feet of retail space for tenants.
The nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market which Walmart owns is not counted in the space.
The shopping center, which has been occupied mostly by small businesses, restaurants and services, has had several storefront vacancies.
Facade and signage improvements were expected to be completed by early September and the medical facility operational in early fall, Dan Hill, director of real estate for Peters Development, said in June.
“Once Bethany is open, the shopping center will be 85% occupied,” Hill said.
Peters said the shopping center fits the developer’s pattern of acquiring a large piece of property, taking a portion for a medical facility and leasing the remaining space.
Elise Peters Carey, president of Peters Development and Lenny Peters’ daughter, said the developer was attracted by the traffic flow along University Parkway, and having about 50,000 residents within a three-mile radius of the center.
Bethany is one of the Triad’s largest independent medical providers, currently with three facilities in Greensboro, two in High Point, and one each in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and North Wilkesboro. It has 50 providers and more than 380 employees.
Bethany acquired some of its facilities, including a pain-specialty clinic at 160 Kimel Forest Drive in Winston-Salem, in 2018 from Tennessee health-care provider Comprehensive Pain Specialists. Comprehensive was dealing at that time with a Medicaid kickback scheme involving its former chief executive.
“We will offer most of our standard services at the new facility,” including urgent care, primary, family, internal and pain management, Peters said in June.
“We do not plan to duplicate all services. We don’t target any specific patient population. We accept all private insurance and Medicaid.”
Although Bethany is creating a larger presence in the backyard of Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Peters said he doesn’t view the health-care systems as competition.
“We look to work cooperatively to provide the best care possible for the communities we serve,” Peters said.
