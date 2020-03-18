The virus that causes COVID-19 has not led Hanes Mall officials to temporarily ceasing operations — yet.
But it could be just a matter of time after anchors Belk and J.C. Penney announced they are closing all stores — Belk until March 30 and J.C. Penney until April 2.
"Hanes Mall is home to a number of national, regional and locally owned businesses, and we must consider the impact of every decision we make," Sarah Kotelnicki, the mall's marketing director, said Wednesday. "Mall hours will remain unchanged.
"However, certain retailers will follow their own corporate or owner guidelines for temporary closures and modified operating hours."
Macy's is closing all stores through March 31, including what items remain in its Hanes Mall space where it has been conducted the final phases of a going-out-of-business sale.
The other Hanes Mall anchor, Dillard’s, began Wednesday reducing its shopping hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and to noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The department stores' decisions come as the number of reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina increased by more than 50% to at least 63 cases in 18 counties as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The case totals continue to rise primarily in Wake, Durham and Mecklenburg counties. There are four known cases in the Triad, two in Forsyth County and one each in Guilford and Watauga counties.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended lowering public gatherings in a single setting to no more than 50 individuals for the next eight weeks. The latest recommendation Monday was no more than 10 individuals for the next 15 days.
Hanes Mall's unofficial fifth anchor, Dave and Buster's, said on its website it has temporarily closed its restaurant and arcade facility, along with those in Cary, Charlotte and Pineville.
The closing comes after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered Tuesday the closing of dine-in services at bars and restaurants statewide.
Altogether, at least 20 mall tenants have confirmed plans to close or shorten their operating hours.
They include: all Gap-affiliated stores (re-opening in two weeks); American Eagle Outfitters (March 29); Banana Republic (two weeks); Abercrombie & Fitch (no declared re-opening date); Bath & Body Works (March 29); H&M (April 2), Hollister (no declared re-opening date); Old Navy (two weeks), Sephora (April 3), Vans (April 5), New York & Co. (no declared re-opening date); Hot Topic (March 30); and Victoria's Secret (March 29).
Other retailers hit
There have several other non-Hanes Mall retailers to announce closing or shortened shopping hours plans.
Bookmarks’ independent bookstore shut the doors to its downtown store Monday. The bookstore is offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers should call 336-747-1471, ext. 1000 to order or visit the website at www.bookmarksnc.org.
Thruway Shopping Center tenant Lululemon said Monday it would open from noon to 6 p.m. through March 27, but has since opted to close until that date. Other Thruway tenants J Crew (re-opening in two weeks) and New Balance (March 27) also have closed stores.
In the Hanes Point Shopping Center, Target has reduced its hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Ulta Beauty is halting shopping hours at 6 p.m. until Friday, when it will close until March 31. Kohl's also has reduced its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Home Depot said Wednesday it has changed its closing hours to 6 p.m. from a range of 9-10 p.m. while its opening hours remain the same.
All hourly Home Depot full-time employees will now receive an additional 80 hours of paid sick or personal time, and part-time hourly employees will receive an additional 40 hours of paid sick or personal time.
Apple has closed its store at Friendly Center in Greensboro, initially through March 27, but now indefinitely.
AT&T said Wednesday it is closing more than 40% of our company-owned retail stores nationwide, but has not indicated which yet. It has four stores in Winston-Salem, including at Hanes Mall.
AT&T stores that remain open will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturday, but closed on Sunday.
Amazon adjusts
Business Insider reported Tuesday that Amazon was suspending shipments of all nonessential products to its warehouses.
Amazon is building a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kernersville that is projected to have 1,000 employees at full capacity.
The online retailer said in a note to suppliers and vendors that it is prioritizing medical supplies, household staples, and other high-demand products to its warehouses through April 5.
The change only affects shipments to Amazon's warehouses, not the last-mile deliveries to consumers.
"We are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers," the message read.
Amazon also said it plans to hire about 100,000 full- and part-time fulfillment center employees nationwide to help it "with a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year."
"We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis," Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a blog posted Monday.
"We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back."
Amazon also said it was raising hourly wages by $2 through April 30.
Amazon affiliate Whole Foods will close two hours early, operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will open at 7 a.m. exclusively to consumers ages 60 and older — those considered at high risk to become infected by COVID-19.
Dollar General said it will close an hour early and is asking customers to dedicate the first hour of shopping also to those ages 60 and older.
Grocers change hours
The earlier closing hours for Target and Whole Foods are being followed by other grocery chains with stores in the Triad.
Harris Teeter said last week it would close nightly at 9, but amended those plans Wednesday to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning Thursday.
Other grocers' store hours are:
* Aldi: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
* Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; it also is opening an hour early for customers ages 60 and older.
* Lidl: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
* Lowes Foods: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
* Publix: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
* Sam's Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
* Trader Joe's: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
* WalMart Neighborhood Market: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Business owners worry
The shrinking traffic flow at Hanes Mall has Shalisha Morgan, operator of the Geek in Heels technology products repair kiosk, worried about her business and her family.
Morgan reduced the hours at her kiosk Wednesday after Tuesday "was slower than slow."
"There were mall walkers, teenagers and some families, but not much else."
Morgan opened the kiosk near Dave & Buster's in early 2019 in hopes of expanding her business and providing a central location for her repair work.
"It also added credibility to my business having a mall kiosk, and mall officials have been very good to me," Morgan said.
Previously, she provided an in-home service that she returned to Wednesday for additional income until mall traffic returns.
Morgan is stretching her operational hours: by appointment at the mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; in-home service from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and remote technical service from 7 a.m. to midnight.
"My clients are glad that I am providing in-home services again so they can limit their public outings to necessary things," Morgan said.
Yet, Morgan is stressed that having to pay rent to the mall without revenue from mall customers could put her in a major financial bind in a few weeks.
"I plan to apply for small business loans when they become available, and I will try to secure as many in-home customers as I can," Morgan said.
When asked if mall officials plan to reduce or eliminate rent payments for March and potentially additional months, Kotelnicki said "we don’t publicly discuss the agreements we have in place."
Morgan said "it's really scary right now because none of us know how long this will last."
"I've got two children to take care, and they're scared, too, and bills to pay.
"I will just keep doing what I've always done to try to generate as much business and hope for the best."
