Truist Financial Corp. reported in a regulatory filing Monday that Barbara Duck, a top-five executive with legacy BB&T Corp., will be leaving the bank March 31.
Duck, as chief information officer, becomes the highest-ranked BB&T executive to announce plans to depart with the formation of Truist.
Truist debuted Saturday, representing the completion of BB&T’s $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.
Duck, 52, worked at BB&T for 32 years, becoming chief information officer in July 2016. Duck will serve as merger and integration leader of Truist until her departure.
“From her starting (management) role as a branch manager to her years of service as a member of the executive management team, Barbara made a tremendous contribution to BB&T, particularly in her role as chief information officer,” said Kelly King, chairman and chief executive of Truist, who served in the same roles with BB&T.
“Since the announcement ... she has leveraged her many years of merger experience to play a leading role on the integration team. Thanks in part to her dedication and diligence, we successfully closed the merger and created Truist.
“We thank her for her many years of service and wish her well in her future endeavors,” King said.
When BB&T and SunTrust announced what would be Truist’s initial executive management team, there was a concerted effort to have a balance of officials from both banks. SunTrust’s chief information officer Scott Case was chosen to retain that role with Truist.
Case is the second highest-ranking legacy SunTrust executive at Truist behind William Rogers Jr., who is serving as president and chief operating officer after being SunTrust’s chairman and chief executive.
Duck has been among BB&T’s top-six executives for compensation reports. For fiscal 2018, she made $517,650 in salary, $999,458 in incentives and total compensation of $2.38 million.
Duck has been made eligible for a $215,000 cash retention incentive, to be paid March 31.
Upon her departure, Duck would be immediately vested for all equity and cash long-term incentive awards, and a non-compete clause would be eliminated. Duck would be eligible to receive compensation and benefits and pro-rated annual incentive awards for fiscal 2020.
Duck was named to American Banker’s 2018 ‘Women to Watch’ list at No. 17. The list recognizes the professional achievements and influence of top-performing female executives in banking and financial services.
BB&T also reported in the filing that Chris Henson, who served as BB&T’s president and chief operating officer, would be head of banking and insurance for Truist.
