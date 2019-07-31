BB&T Corp. said in its second-quarter regulatory filing Wednesday that it and SunTrust Banks have reached settlements in four of the six shareholder lawsuits filed since they announced Feb. 7 that BB&T would spend $29.7 billion to buy SunTrust.
BB&T shareholders would own 57% of the merged entity if the deal is completed. Shareholders of SunTrust will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T common stock for each share of SunTrust common stock.
The banks’ shareholders overwhelmingly approved the megadeal in separate meetings Tuesday.
The lawsuits were expected. They follow a recent trend involving local corporations in which shareholders claim a purchase offer undervalues the company or that regulatory filings provided incomplete, false or misleading financial information or projections.
The lawsuits attempt to halt the purchase or require the companies to reimburse plaintiffs if they gain a legal victory after a deal is completed.
Five of the six lawsuits were filed against SunTrust, while the remaining lawsuit was filed against BB&T.
The common denominator was shareholders claiming there have been inadequate disclosures in their merger-related regulatory filings.
In the four settled lawsuits, the banks agreed to provide additional financial supplemental disclosures that typically address future earnings projections if they remain separate.
One lawsuit facing SunTrust and a separate one facing BB&T were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they can’t be filed again. Plaintiffs in the four remaining suits have similarly agreed to dismiss their actions in their entirety.
The absence of future financial projections was cited in shareholder lawsuits addressing Reynolds American Inc.’s $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard Inc., the sale of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. for $1.35 billion to an affiliate of JAB Holdings Inc. for $1.35 billion, the $1.5 billion sale of Hatteras Financial Corp. to rival Annaly Capital Management Inc., and Yadkin Financial Corp.’s $456 million purchase of NewBridge Bancorp.
In those instances, the lawsuits were either resolved by the companies providing more financial disclosures or through the N.C. Business Court, often after the deal was consummated.
The deal must get approval from the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The banks project the deal closing in a range from mid-to-late September to mid-October.