As BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. prepare for merger-related shareholder meetings July 30, the banks have made another major community benefits commitment.
This time, they pledge to lend or invest $60 billion between 2020 and 2022 to low- and moderate-income (LMI) borrowers and communities in its combined 17-state territory.
The plan would be conducted under the Truist Bank name, the brand that the banks unveiled to mixed reviews June 12.
The banks said it is not ready to disclose potential contributions in the Triad and North Carolina.
Just more than half of the commitment, $31 billion, would be directed toward home purchase mortgage loans to LMI borrowers, LMI geographies, minority borrowers and/or majority-minority geographies.
The pledge is in addition to other financial commitments made by the banks, either separately or jointly, since announcing Feb. 7 that BB&T would spend $29.7 billion to buy SunTrust. BB&T shareholders would own 57% of a combined bank valued at $66 billion.
Truist Financial Corp. would have its headquarters in Charlotte, while Winston-Salem would be its community banking hub and Atlanta its wholesale banking hub.
The banks project closing the deal in the fourth quarter. Scrutiny applied by some Democratic members of Congress could delay the closing into 2020.
Other new commitments include:
* $17.2 billion in community development lending to support affordable housing development and small business growth lending to nonprofits that support the LMI community;
* $7.8 billion for lending to small businesses and to support the growth of businesses with revenues less than $1 million; and
* $3.6 billion in community reinvestment act toward qualified investments and philanthropy.
The combined bank would open at least 15 branches in "underserved neighborhoods" in LMI and/or majority minority communities.
"The Community Benefits Plan exemplifies what Truist will stand for and how it will support local communities in the years to come," Kelly King, BB&T's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. King will serve as Truist's chairman and chief executive for at least two years.
"Both BB&T and SunTrust have long legacies of serving the community, but together as Truist, we will be uniquely positioned to invest in ways we never could on our own."
The plan was drafted in cooperation with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an association of more than 600 community-based organizations that promote access to essential banking services, affordable housing, entrepreneurship, job creation and vibrant communities.
"This plan will provide a much-needed influx of investment into critical programs that improve affordable housing, mortgage lending, small business development and economic development projects to low- and moderate-income people and communities across most of the eastern half of the country," said John Taylor, the NCRC's founder and president.
A large bank deal tends to draw focus to their overall lending patterns, particularly to minority neighborhoods and communities as it is evaluated through the federal Community Reinvestment Act.
Although there have advocacy questions in the past about BB&T’s CRA-related investments as it sought permission for bank deals, in June 2018 it received the top rating of “outstanding” from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
BB&T submitted as part of the CRA requirements that it made: $9.6 billion in affordable home lending, providing more than 63,000 loans, for the low- and moderate-income community; $17.6 billion in small business and farm loans; $4.55 billion in general community development loans; and $924.6 million in low-income housing tax credits.
Meanwhile, the last CRA report from SunTrust had it with an overall “satisfactory” score.
On June 5, BB&T said it would double its philanthropic giving in its Triad region to $17.4 million over three years.
BB&T said the philanthropic funding will be geared toward assisting nonprofit community organizations determined to be “making a meaningful and measurable difference ... specifically in the areas of affordable housing, workforce and economic development, financial wellness, health and human services, and access to the arts.”