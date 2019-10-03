BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. received Thursday what may be a temporary reprieve from having to comply with federal stress-test requirements.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued its final rule on the stress-test component of the Dodd-Frank Act, which goes into effect Nov. 24.
The assessments are designed to gauge the potential impact of a severe downturn on bank operations and capital levels as part of the financial reform law.
The rules are not directly applicable to the banks considering they are regulated by the Federal Reserve and the N.C. Commissioner of the Banks. The banks, as merged, have said they would have the same regulators.
However, the Federal Reserve typically enforces similar regulatory restrictions as the OCC.
The final OCC rule raises the minimum total assets threshold for financial institutions to conduct stress tests from $10 billion to $250 billion. Currently, there would be 12 financial institutions still required to undergo the tests.
As of June 30, BB&T had $230.87 billion in total assets, while SunTrust had $222.89 billion.
The banks announced Feb. 7 that BB&T would acquire SunTrust in an all-stock megadeal currently valued at $27.9 billion. BB&T has agreed to pay $62.85 for each SunTrust share, with its shareholders owning 57% of the bank.
The banks would operate as Truist Financial Corp. with its headquarters in Charlotte. They would form the nation’s sixth largest traditional bank with $453.76 billion in total assets. The current value of the combined bank is $68.36 billion.
The N.C. Commissioner of Banks gave July 10 its approval to the BB&T acquisition of SunTrust. The banks gained near unanimous approval from their respective shareholders July 30. They await reviews from the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The banks have projected a late-September to early October closing of their deal.
However, depending on the level of congressional and federal regulatory scrutiny about whether Truist falls into the too-big-to-fail category, approval might not be until late 2019 or early 2020, analysts say.
Many banks and Dodd-Frank critics have said the expense of conducting the stress tests has not been worth the comfort that banks passing the tests have provided to the financial industry.
There have been several bank deals, including Capital Bank Financial Corp. selling to First Horizon National Corp., and National Penn Bancshares selling to BB&T, that happened in part because the selling bank was approaching the $10 billion total asset threshold for expanding Dodd-Frank regulatory scrutiny.
BB&T, SunTrust, as well as Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp., and PNC Financial Services Corp., are among 35 bank holding companies required by the Federal Reserve to do stress-test assessments. Those banks represent more than 80% of domestic banking assets.
However, the Fed chose earlier this year to exempt 17 of the smaller super-regional banks, such as BB&T and SunTrust, from the first 2019 round. The exemption is not related to the banks’ planned megadeal.
The OCC said Thursday it is revising the frequency by which certain national banks and federal savings associations are required to conduct stress tests from annual to every two years, beginning in 2020.
The four national banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo — would still be required to conduct annual stress tests.
It also is reducing the number of required stress testing scenarios from three to two, as well as making additional technical changes to the stress testing requirements.
Wells Fargo said June 24 it projects experiencing an overall $17 billion revenue loss if the U.S. economy were to go through a severe downturn during a 2½-year period ending March 31, 2021.
The severe downturn would include: an 8% decline in real gross domestic product from the end of 2018 through the trough of the downturn; a peak unemployment rate of 10% (the current U.S. rate is 3.6%); a 26.4% decline in home prices; a 35% decline in commercial real-estate prices; and a 50% drop in the Dow Jones stock market index.
Passing the second phase of the stress test qualifies the financial institutions to request approval for their latest capital plans.
Those plans typically seek the authority to increase their dividend payout, expand their share-repurchase program, make a major purchase, or some combination of two or all three.
However, the biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Federal Reserve’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that does not allow the bank to increase its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
