BB&T Corp. gained final federal regulatory approval Tuesday for its $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc., forming the nation's sixth-largest bank in Truist Financial Corp. at $463.7 billion in total assets.
The banks said that, with the sign-offs from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve, they plan to close the megadeal by Dec. 6.
The FDIC approval prevents the banks from closing any sooner than 15 days after granting permission, or Dec. 4. The FDIC would have to agree to allow the banks to take longer than six months to complete the deal.
On Nov. 8, the banks gained U.S. Justice Department anti-trust approval after agreeing that SunTrust would sell 30 branches, including nine in the Triad, to First Horizon National Corp.
“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval to merge two strong companies with complementary business models and a high level of cultural alignment," said Kelly King, BB&T's chairman and chief executive. King will serve in the same roles with Truist.
Bill Rogers, SunTrust's chairman and chief executive, said Truist will "build upon our mission- and purpose-driven cultures and work to ensure a positive experience for our clients." Rogers will serve as Truist's president and chief operating officer before succeeding King as chief executive in September 2021.
“Following months of thoughtful collaborative planning, we are prepared to begin a successful integration," Rogers said.
The banks gained approval for the merger from the N.C. Commissioner of Banks on July 10 and nearly unanimous approval from their respective shareholders July 30.
The FDIC said in a statement that its board directors unanimously approved the megadeal.
The FDIC said it reviewed the transaction's effect on competition, the financial and managerial resources and future prospects of the existing and proposed institutions, the convenience and needs of the communities to be served, the risk to the stability of the U.S. banking or financial system, and the anti-money laundering records of the institutions involved.
"The application satisfied those requirements, as well as the additional requirements applicable to interstate mergers.
The Federal Reserve said in a statement that it will not object to the updated capital plan submitted by BB&T to reflect the merger.
The Fed did issue Tuesday a consent order against SunTrust for unfair and deceptive practices.
It said SunTrust made misleading or inaccurate statements between 2013 and 2017 to certain business customers about the operation and billing for certain add-on products. SunTrust previously terminated these practices and, since 2016, has repaid $8.8 million in fees to customers.
As a condition of gaining approval for the megadeal, "BB&T has committed that the resulting bank will comply with the enforcement action, including implementing procedures to verify the refunds and providing additional refunds, if required."
BB&T shareholders would own 57% of Truist. The combined bank would have its headquarters in Charlotte, with its community-banking division based in Winston-Salem and its wholesale banking division in Atlanta.
The banks said Tuesday that Truist will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TFC." The banks have not disclosed logos or branding for Truist, saying those would be released closer to the closing.
The banks say it could take 12 to 24 months after closing to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks. Truist would have a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
King said Feb. 7, when the deal was announced, that “if you are a client-facing associate and doing a good job, then your job is assured.”
The reality is the Triad will lose several hundred BB&T corporate headquarters jobs to Charlotte, along with the entire executive management team moving there as a result of the merger.
Winston-Salem will probably keep thousands of community bank and other affiliated jobs, likely moving similar SunTrust jobs here as BB&T wholesale banking jobs go to Atlanta.
