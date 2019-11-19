Truist Financial Corp., the combining of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. into the nation’s sixth-largest bank, is set to become a reality Dec. 6 after the banks gained their final two regulatory approvals Tuesday.
With the sign-offs from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve, the clock also begins ticking on the move of BB&T Corp.’s headquarters operations and hundreds of jobs from Winston-Salem to Charlotte.
BB&T shareholders would own 57% of Truist following BB&T’s $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust. The combined bank had $463.7 billion in total assets as of Sept. 30.
Truist’s community-banking division would be based in Winston-Salem, while its wholesale banking division would be in Atlanta.
The banks say it could take 12 to 24 months after closing to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks. Truist would have a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
Truist would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TFC.” The banks have not disclosed logos or branding for Truist, saying those would be released closer to the closing.
“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval to merge two strong companies with complementary business models and a high level of cultural alignment,” said Kelly King, BB&T’s chairman and chief executive. King will serve in the same roles with Truist.
Bill Rogers, SunTrust’s chairman and chief executive, said Truist will “build upon our mission- and purpose-driven cultures and work to ensure a positive experience for our clients.”
Rogers will serve as Truist’s president and chief operating officer before succeeding King as chief executive in September 2021.
“Following months of thoughtful collaborative planning, we are prepared to begin a successful integration,” Rogers said.
On Nov. 8, the banks gained U.S. Justice Department anti-trust approval after agreeing that SunTrust would sell 30 branches, including nine in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, to First Horizon National Corp. Those branches had combined $2.4 billion in total deposits.
Divestiture agreement
FDIC conducted a review of the 81 banking markets in which both banks operate, focusing on combined deposits total.
The Winston-Salem MSA was among eight markets where the FDIC determined Truist would have had too high a deposits level for a competitive marketplace.
With that branch divestiture agreement, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said it “finds that the merger transaction would not result in a monopoly in any part of the U.S., and would not substantially lessen competition, tend to create a monopoly, or otherwise be in restraint of trade.”
The FDIC noted how BB&T and SunTrust had placed importance on equal representation on Truist’s executive management team, and the banks’ combined history of success in integrations.
The banks gained approval for the merger from the N.C. Commissioner of Banks on July 10 and nearly unanimous approval from their respective shareholders July 30.
The Federal Reserve said in a statement that it will not object to the updated capital plan submitted by BB&T to reflect the merger.
However, the Fed issued Tuesday a consent order against SunTrust for unfair and deceptive practices.
It said SunTrust made misleading or inaccurate statements between 2013 and 2017 to certain business customers about the operation and billing for certain add-on products. SunTrust previously terminated these practices and, since 2016, has repaid $8.8 million in fees to customers.
As a condition of gaining approval for the megadeal, “BB&T has committed that the resulting bank will comply with the enforcement action, including implementing procedures to verify the refunds and providing additional refunds, if required.”
Branch overlap
The banks have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 740 branches within two miles of each other within their markets.
According to the FDIC filing, Truist is projected to have 2,593 branches when the megadeal closes. The banks agreed not to close any branches in the first year after closing their deal, and to not close any branches for at least three years in markets where there are fewer than 2,500 residents.
King said Feb. 7, when the deal was announced, that “if you are a client-facing associate and doing a good job, then your job is assured.”
The reality is the Triad will lose several hundred BB&T corporate headquarters jobs to Charlotte, along with the entire executive management team moving there as a result of the merger.
Winston-Salem will probably keep thousands of community bank and other affiliated jobs, likely moving similar SunTrust jobs here as BB&T wholesale banking jobs go to Atlanta.
Congressional questions
Bank executives have been peppered with a wide range of congressional questions about the proposed megadeal since it was announced.
King and Rogers knew they might serve as punching-bag proxies for critics of the too-big-too-fail national banks, such as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
During a nearly three-hour hearing by King and Rogers in July before the U.S. House Financial Services committee, their bid to form Truist was transported onto the battlefield of several culture-war issues, such as providing loans to private prison developers and the gun industry.
As a result, there were some analyst concerns that federal regulatory approval of Truist could be delayed into early 2020.
The FDIC said Tuesday that “the size of Truist Bank (holding 2.58% of total U.S. financial institution deposits) would not in and of itself present a risk to the stability of the U.S. banking or financial system.”
“Consumers would have access to ample substitute providers in the markets in which Truist Bank would operate.”
Chris Marinac, research director for Janney Montgomery Scott, said that “in the eyes of the Fed, every problem has a solution … just takes time, money and patience.”
“In this case, the branch and deposit divestitures, the consent order issued on SunTrust for fraud protection practices, and the ultimate desire for consolidation among two willing parties could indeed be satisfied.”
Marinac said that by closing before the end of the year, BB&T gains “a real blessing from an accounting standpoint.”
“This allows a lot of costs to be incurred in 2019 and creates a smoother financial reporting picture in 2020.”
