Customers and employees of BB&T may have to wait several more weeks, if not into early next year, for the completion of the bank’s planned $30.4 billion deal for SunTrust Banks Inc.
The banks had projected closing the deal in late September to early October. Truist Financial Corp. has been selected as the corporate name of the combined bank.
Kelly King, BB&T’s chairman and chief executive — who would hold the same titles with Truist — told analysts Thursday that “we believe we are still on track for closing in the fourth quarter, but we can’t guarantee that ... because it is out of our control.”
King acknowledged the potential for reviews from three federal agencies — U.S. Justice Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. — to spill over into next year.
The banks gained approval for the merger from the N.C. Commissioner of Banks on July 10 and near unanimous approval from their respective shareholders July 30.
“The next step is approval of our divestment plan by (U.S. Justice Department) and then we believe the remaining regulatory approvals will follow,” King said.
King said the banks “feel good about where things stand with the regulators.”
“They are being deliberate given the size and significance of this deal, as they should be.”
It would be the banking industry’s largest deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, forming a bank with $463.7 billion in combined total assets as of Sept. 30, and a market capitalization as of today of $70.61 billion
BB&T shareholders would own 57% of Truist. The combined bank would have its headquarters in Charlotte, with its community-banking division based in Winston-Salem and its wholesale-banking division in Atlanta.
The banks say it could take 12 to 24 months after closing to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks. Truist would have a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
The banks have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 740 branches within two miles of each other within their markets.
The banks have said they “may be required to divest of certain branches or other assets in order to obtain regulatory approval.”
“Any divestiture package will be subject to approval by the Federal Reserve Board in conjunction with the Department of Justice and has not been finalized.”
Since the end of 2016, BB&T’s “disrupt or die/disrupt to thrive” initiative has led to reductions in employees (down 2,487, or 6.7%, to 34,723) and branches (down 407, or 18.5%, to 1,789), both as of Sept. 30.
The bank’s workforce fell by 48 between the second and third quarters, as well as by 1,510 since Sept. 30, 2018. The branch count was up two from the second to third quarter, but down 169 from Sept. 30, 2018.
Meanwhile, SunTrust’s workforce is down 130 from a year ago to 22,709.
King said Feb. 7, when the deal was announced, that “if you are a client-facing associate and doing a good job, then your job is assured.”
The reality is the Triad will lose several hundred BB&T corporate-headquarters jobs to Charlotte, along with the entire executive-management team moving there as a result of the merger.
Winston-Salem would probably keep thousands of community bank and other affiliated jobs, likely moving similar SunTrust jobs here as BB&T wholesale-banking jobs go to Atlanta.
King said the banks have chosen about 75% of Truist’s leadership officials, or about 8,000, with plans to complete the process by early November.
King said the banks have made significant progress in combining their technology platform, “using the best of what each bank offers.”
King said the banks recently conducted a “dress rehearsal” for first day of merger operations affecting 100 key elements, “and they all passed really, really well.”
Closing date?
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, projected in August that the banks would need until the very end of 2019 before closing.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said an earlier closing than end of the year is probable.
“To date, neither bank has been subject to any new or continuing regulatory orders, and nothing has happened in the last six months to change the circumstances and regulatory response surrounding the deal,” Plath said.
“Of course, the Democrats in Congress are going to (complain) that (Truist) is growing too large and disconnected from its employees, customers and communities. But, that’s no reason to slow the progress of the merger since there’s nothing of substance to back up the political posturing.”
King said his conversations with customers indicates more excitement about what Truist could offer in terms of heightened and expanded technology, lending and product services, and less about concerns related to potential customer run-off.
Most major bank deals tend to lead to between 5% and 15% of customers leaving the combined bank for various reasons.
“In terms of any attrition, for the BB&T side I know there has not been anything material,” King said.
“I know there’s been a lot of conversation in the market that everyone is taking (some of our) business. You look at our growth numbers and you know that’s not true.”
BB&T reported its loan income climbed 2% in the third quarter to $1.58 billion, while fee income jumped 5.2% to $1.3 billion. Deposits are up 5% year over year to $162.3 billion.
“There is no indication of any decay and no expectations of decay,” King said.
