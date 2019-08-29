BB&T Corp. is honoring the visionary behind its leadership institute by naming the Greensboro campus as the Kelly S. King Center, the bank said Thursday.
The 60,000-square-foot campus is nestled among 11 acres of woods next to a seven-acre pond and behind Triad Corporate Center, a 390,000-square-foot building near Piedmont Triad International Airport where BB&T has a major presence with at least 1,700 employees.
The $35 million campus debuted in June 2018. Its purpose is making the bank’s leadership development programs more readily available to the business world and community at large.
All of BB&T’s current executive-management members have gone through the institute during their careers with the Winston-Salem-based bank.
The bank's board of directors, of which King has served as chairman since 2010, approved the name "in honor of King’s career-long dedication to leadership development within both BB&T and the communities it serves."
King has been BB&T's chief executive since 2009. King did not provide comment on the recognition in the press release.
If BB&T's proposed $26.7 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. is approved by federal regulators, King would be chairman and chief executive of Truist Financial Corp. through Sept. 12, 2021 — his 73rd birthday. King then would become executive chairman for six months before stepping down from that role on March 12, 2022.
William Rogers Sr., SunTrust’s chairman and chief executive, would succeed King as both CEO and chairman when King retires.
“The BB&T Leadership Institute was born out of Kelly’s strong belief that one of the best ways to improve our communities is by lifting up and developing strong leaders in all facets of society," BB&T director Nido Qubein said.
“He has a unique gift and genuine passion for helping individuals realize their leadership potential and unleash that potential to serve others.
"This amazing campus is already a reflection of his legacy of leadership, so we felt it only fitting that it reflects his name as well,” Qubein said.
The institute provides services to corporate executives, business owners, BB&T clients, organizational and educational leaders. It features 48 overnight guest rooms, dining and other amenities.
"We have so many clients who share how our leadership development programs have been transformative for both their professional and personal lives,” said Will Sutton, the institute's director.
“This is a place where lives can be changed, and much of that is because throughout his entire career, Kelly has been unwavering in his commitment to the training, education and development of people."
The campus is targeted to meet LEED Certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). It is designed for energy conservation and water reduction, and uses no- or low-volatile organic compounds materials.
The institute offers non-BB&T personnel the opportunity to experience the bank’s vaunted leadership training at a deeper level over two- to five-day periods.
The institute is known in part for its Mastering Leadership Dynamics course, which emphasizes “raising a leader’s self-awareness, developing conscious leadership practices and improving skills critical to individual, team and organizational performance.”
For example, the institute offers a no-cost, four-week customized program for public-school administrators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.