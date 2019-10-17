BB&T Corp. exceeded analysts’ earnings forecasts for the third quarter despite significant expenses related to its planned $30.3 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.
BB&T reported Thursday having $735 million in net income, down 6.8% from a year ago. Diluted earnings were 95 cents a share, down 6 cents.
BB&T took two primary charges related to the pending deal: $40 million after-tax in operating expenses and $26 million after-tax in direct merger and restructuring charges. It also had a $46 million after-tax charge related to redemption of preferred stock, as well as a $15 million after-tax gain from the sale of residential mortgage loans.
Adjusted net income was $832 million, while adjusted earnings were $1.07 a share.
The average forecast was $1.03 by 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Kelly King, BB&T’s chairman and chief executive, said that “I personally think it’s challenging for all of us to be calm right now” with domestic and international issues affecting the U.S. and global economies.
“It’s better, in my view, to step back and take a long view, and the long view of the economy is very strong. I think we will have a trade deal with China by the end of the year, the new NAFTA approved and will head into 2020 with a better sense of confidence than we have today.”
BB&T and SunTrust announced Feb. 7 they will merge to form Truist Financial Corp., the nation’s sixth largest traditional bank. They had $463.7 billion in combined total assets as of Sept. 30, and a market capitalization as of Thursday of $70.61 billion.
The banks had projected a late September to early October close of the megadeal.
King told analysts during a conference call Thursday that his expectation is for the megadeal to close in the fourth quarter.
However, he acknowledged there is the potential for the required regulatory approval to not be gained until early 2020.
Truist’s headquarters will be in Charlotte, though Winston-Salem will retain the community-banking operations and Atlanta will retain SunTrust’s corporate and investment-banking operations. The banks plan to unveil more Truist details, such as signage and logo, closer to completion of the deal.
Meanwhile, SunTrust reported third-quarter net income of $597 million, down 17.7%. Earnings were down 22 cents to $1.34.
SunTrust said it had after-tax merger-related charges of $33 million, worth 6 cents in earnings. The bank also had a tax benefit worth 14 cents in the third quarter of 2018.
Adjusted earnings were $1.40 — matching the average earnings forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
For BB&T, loan income climbed 2% to $1.58 billion, while the provision for loan losses fell 13.3% to $117 million.
The biggest factor in the quarter was fee income jumping 5.2% to $1.3 billion.
The largest fee stream, insurance, was up 8.7% to $487 million. BB&T’s insurance agency and brokerage network is the fifth largest in the United States and sixth largest in the world. The bank completed in July 2018 its purchase of Regions Insurance Group for an undisclosed price.
Service charges on deposits rose 2.7% to $188 million, while investment-banking and brokerage fees and commissions climbed 12.1% to $130 million.
Mortgage banking rebounded again during the third quarter to rise 41.8% to $112 million.
The increase likely reflects higher consumer demand for residential original and refinanced loans, as well as increased commercial real-estate loans, as mortgage rates continued to drop during the quarter.
Some national and superregional banks have put less emphasis on mortgage lending in recent quarters, in part reflecting increased competition from online mortgage lenders.
BB&T said in the second quarter it planned to sell up to $4 billion in residential mortgage loans during the third quarter “to improve rate risk positioning” as it relates to the SunTrust acquisition.
BB&T had a 5.6% jump in non-interest expenses to $1.84 billion, highlighted by the 89% charge in merger-related expenses to $34 million. The banks expect $2 billion in combined one-time merger charges.
Meanwhile, regulatory charges dropped 45.9% to $20 million. The regulatory-charges decline reflected the elimination by the Trump administration of the special assessment for larger financial institutions.
Personnel expenses rose 5.2% to $1.16 billion, in large part because of salary increases awarded in early 2018.
Nonperforming assets were at $509 million on Sept. 30 — the lowest amount since the second quarter of 2006, according to BB&T — compared with $523 million on June 30 and $601 million on Sept. 30, 2018.
Net charge-offs were $153 million in the third quarter, compared with $142 million in the second quarter and $127 million a year ago.
“Beyond the initial merger integration in the first half 2020, we anticipate BB&T drives to greater cost savings than the pledged $1.6 billion,” Christopher Marinac a Janney Montgomery Scott analyst said. “This likely is not discussed for a few quarters, but the possible outcome underlies our confidence in this story since flexibility exists to rely less on loan growth, and more on expense reductions.”
