British American Tobacco Plc said in an earnings guidance Tuesday it is reducing its first-half fiscal 2020 revenue projections.
The lowering of estimated revenue growth from 3% to 5% initially to 1% to 3% comes primarily from the coronavirus’ impact on several of its global markets, but not to date in the United States.
BAT reduced its full year adjusted diluted earnings growth guidance from “high single figure” to “mid-single figure.”
The manufacturer said it is maintaining its annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc, its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Paul McCrory, BAT’s company secretary, said in the guidance that “the business is performing well against a backdrop of a very challenging and volatile trading environment.”
“We continue to see good pricing, and strong volume and value share growth across our combustibles business, together with good share growth across all three of the new categories — vapor, tobacco heating and modern oral.”
For example, it has altered its U.S. cigarette consumption volume forecast from a decline of 5% in 2020 to 4%.
McCrory said there is “little evidence of accelerated downtrading to date, and a particularly strong performance from our business in the U.S., which has been highly resilient throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”
Plans suffered
BAT has experienced coronavirus sales impact in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Malaysia. It said business closures and other lock-down measures in South Africa, Mexico and Argentina “have persisted longer than anticipated.”
“In South Africa, there are still no signs of the COVID-19 related tobacco sales ban being lifted.”
COVID-19 has impacted BAT’s plans for expanding production and distribution of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, as well as “reducing overall industry growth rates in new categories.”
“It has also led to the scaling back or postponement of some launches, as well as causing supply disruption and out-of-stocks earlier in the year. While the vapor category continues to recover following the global slowdown in the second half of 2019, the U.S. market remains below historical levels.”
The Food and Drug Administration’s restrictions of cartridge e-cigarette flavors to just tobacco and menthol — implemented in February — has contributed to a trend of decreased vapor usage in the U.S., along with raising in December the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
As a result, BAT said its goal of reaching $6.33 billion in next-generation tobacco sales is being shifted to fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2023 or 2024.
BAT said Vuse “is growing value share in all key markets, with high-single/low-double digit consumable share growth across the U.S., Canada, France and Germany, and continued positive share momentum in the U.K.”
Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said in May that the COVID-19 economic downturn is different because “lower income consumers and hourly wage workers are the most at risk cohort for being out of work, which would clearly trump the benefit of lower gas prices and impact per capita consumption.”
She said discount traditional cigarette manufacturers could benefit, as they typically do during a recession, from smokers “downtrading” in price and quality.
“British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands LLC have more exposure to discount and deep discount cigarettes, relative to market leader Philip Morris USA,” Azer said.
Stephen Pope, managing principal with Spotlight ideas of London, said BAT’s reduced revenue guidance is “going to accelerate the need for a strategic overhaul as to when the firm can set about campaigns to increase sales of its new products, including tobacco heating devices and e-cigarettes.”
“One worry is that in this period of enforced lockdown across many markets, one could easily see many customers have decided this was a good time to quit tobacco altogether.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.