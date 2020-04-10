British American Tobacco Plc has filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc. concerning the technology involved in making heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes.
The complaint was filed in federal court in Richmond, Va., by Reynolds American Inc. affiliates RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.
Besides PMI, those being sued include Altria Group Inc. and its U.S. subsidiary Philip Morris USA Inc.
BAT has filed a similar complaint against PMI with the International Trade Commission, citing plans to sell glo, its version of heat-not-burn, in Germany this year.
Heat-not-burn cigarettes work this way: Smokers light a carbon tip that heats air that, as it is inhaled, passes over tobacco in a cylinder identical to a standard cigarette. The flavors of tobacco and nicotine are inhaled and then exhaled by smokers.
The complaint focuses on five heat-not-burn technology patents held by the company. The patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019.
PMI is being accused of infringing on those patents with its IQOS heat-not-burn traditional cigarette that are branded as Marlboro HeatSticks.
The Reynolds affiliates are requesting a temporary and a permanent injunction against the importation, sale and distribution of IQOS products, as well as “enhanced damages,” alleging “defendants’ infringement has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed.”
The international version of IQOS gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for sale in April 2019 — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”
The IQOS products debuted in test markets in Atlanta in October and Richmond in November.
The IQOS components cited by the Reynolds affiliates are the product’s holder (a rechargeable and reusable power unit), disposable tobacco stick, and charger.
“Defendants know of the asserted patents, know and specifically intend that the IQOS products infringe the asserted patents, and know that the IQOS products are especially made or especially adapted for use in infringing the asserted patents,” according to the complaint.
Philip Morris USA said in a statement Friday that “we will review the allegations and vigorously defend this lawsuit.”
“IQOS is the only heated tobacco product authorized by the FDA for commercialization in the U.S.”
The FDA said in approving the application that it “determined that authorizing these products for the U.S. market is appropriate for the protection of the public health because, among several key considerations, the products produce fewer or lower levels of some toxins than combustible cigarettes.”
The FDA placed “stringent marketing restrictions on the products in an effort to prevent youth access and exposure.”
Reynolds said in a statement Friday that “we have been innovating in this space for many years and, like any business, we have robust patent portfolios to protect that innovation, specifically in this case around our new products in each category: vapor, tobacco heating and modern oral.”
“We’re confident in our patent strategy, and we continue to seek patent protection for the technology and products we develop and we protect our IP globally.”
BAT said in July 2018 that the latest version of Eclipse, the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. heat-not-burn cigarette technology once considered ahead of its time, had cleared a major FDA hurdle by receiving approval of two substantial equivalence applications.
FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said at that time Reynolds received market authorization for Eclipse and Eclipse Menthol.
A substantial-equivalence filing is for products that either have the same characteristics as those marketed on/before Feb. 15, 2007, or have different characteristics but do not raise different questions of public health.
BAT had planned a test market in a small U.S. area by the end of 2018 with national distribution in 2019. Reynolds could not be immediately reached for an update on where Eclipse distribution stands.
Eclipse was Reynolds’ first national attempt at the heat-not-burn category, developed in the 1990s and in distribution from 2003 to 2007. BAT is using the brand name Neocore for global purposes.
Eclipse currently is available in limited supply at wholesale and retailer request, including at local Reynolds facilities. It was a favorite of retired former top Reynolds executive Susan Cameron.
The FDA’s substantial equivalence authorization of Eclipse, and the potential for BAT’s glo sales in the U.S., could mean a production boost at Reynolds’ Tobaccoville plant where Eclipse and Vuse, its top-selling electronic cigarette, are made.
