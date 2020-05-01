British American Tobacco Plc affirmed Thursday during its annual shareholders meeting projections of achieving "high single-figure earnings per share growth" despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the global economy.
The manufacturer also project maintaining its annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc. is its largest global subsidiary with about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Chairman Richard Burrows said the company is experience "continued volume and value share growth, with some benefit from an increase in trade and consumer stocks, and a strong price mix.
There has been analyst speculation that BAT, in particularly Reynolds' 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville, might face a production slowdown in response to the coronavirus.
That’s whether from a sanitizing standpoint from making traditional and electronic cigarettes consumed by use in the mouth, or from a sharp decline in demand as millions of Americans lose their jobs temporarily or permanently, or face reduced wages.
However, with the recent decline in gasoline prices in most of the U.S., analysts say smokers may have extra money to pay for their habit.
The plant is considered by local elected officials as an essential business, allowing it to remain operational during the pandemic.
Reynolds has the majority of its Forsyth workforce at the plant.
"Most of our factories are open and are currently operating at full capacity," Burrows said.
"We have built up an average stock of around 2 months of finished goods, with further stock throughout our wholesale and retail footprint.
"Including the U.S., around 75% of our global revenue is in developed markets where distribution and availability is largely unchanged."
Burrows said BAT has experienced "limited impact on consumer demand, pricing or consumers’ ability to access products. Government restriction of the sale of cigarettes has only been seen in a few countries."
Global and U.S. supplies of new-generation products, such as R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse electronic cigarettes BAT's Vype e-cigarette and its heat-not-burn cigarette named glo.
"Traffic to our websites is up significantly and internet sales have more than doubled as government social-distancing measures have reduced our ability to engage with consumers at the point of sale," Burrows said.
BAT is projecting U.S. traditional cigarette volumes to decline by 5% in 2020.
Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said the COVID-19 economic downturn is different because “lower income consumers and hourly wage workers are the most at risk cohort for being out of work, which would clearly trump the benefit of lower gas prices and impact per capita consumption.”
She said discount traditional cigarette manufacturers could benefit, as they typically do during a recession, from smokers “downtrading” in price and quality.
“British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands LLC have more exposure to discount and deep discount cigarettes, relative to market leader Philip Morris USA,” Azer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.