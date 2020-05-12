The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact over manufacturing and retailing had led Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. to eliminate permanently about 25% of its workforce.
The company, based in Bassett, Va., said about 600 jobs are affected throughout the retail, wholesale and logistics operations.
Bassett said in its fiscal 2019 financial report that it had 2,555 employees as of Nov. 30: 887 in retail; 1,050 in wholesale manufacturing; and 618 in logistical services. There were 24 temporary workers.
Bassett said the major restructuring was "due to the level of disruption in the home furnishings industry, coupled with the uncertainty both of the pace at which the U.S. economy will recover and the level to which it will recover."
Rob Spilman, Bassett's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that Bassett’s wholesale revenue declined by more than 80% from March 23 through April 30.
"The announcement of the permanent downsizing of a large portion of our workforce and the extension of previously communicated furloughs reflects the new reality in which we must operate," Spilman said.
"These decisions were made regretfully, but with the long-term survival of the company in mind."
The largest Bassett employment hit comes from the permanent closure of its Grand Prairie, Texas, upholstery manufacturing operation. That production is being shifted to Bassett's upholstery plant in Newton, N.C.
Of the remaining employees, 42% will remain on furlough through at least May 31 with the company continuing to pay for health care benefits. The company said "it will continue to evaluate the pace of business to determine when to bring back the furloughed employees."
Meanwhile, Bassett plans to have all but four of its corporate-owned retail stores opened by the end of next week. It currently has 43 stores open, six of which by appointment only. The four stores that will remain closed are in Maryland and New Jersey and subject to state and local retail business restrictions.
Besides the two upholstery plants, Bassett has an assembly and finishing plant focused on custom casual dining products in Martinsville, Va., and a factory in Bassett that assembles and finishes our “Bench Made” line of custom, solid hardwood furniture.
In late 2019, Bassett began operating a facility in Haleyville, Ala., to manufacture custom aluminum outdoor furniture primarily under the Lane Venture brand.
About 77% of its home furnishings production was made domestically in 2019, up from 73% in 2018 and 2017.
Spilman said Bassett has "taken the eight weeks of disruption to our routine to introspectively examine many facets of our business, including the levels of the raw material inventory, total product line skus, architecture of our custom furniture programs, and user experience on our website."
"While we remain committed to our signature custom capabilities, we acknowledge that this form of selling becomes compromised when our fleet of brick and mortar retail stores is forced to close.
"Furthermore, we believe that the omnipresent migration to digital commerce accelerated during this highly unusual period of stay at home behavior," Spilman said. "We are striving to turn the unfortunate elements of today’s announcement into the foundation of a leaner, more nimble, reinvented Bassett of the future.”
On April 2, the board of directors approved a 20% reduction in base salary for all monthly salaried employees, including members of management, while senior vice presidents’ salaries were reduced by 25%.
The top-four executives took a 50% reduction in base salary. All pay reductions are in place through at least May 31.
