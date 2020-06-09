The state Senate passed Tuesday a second contentious bill aimed at reopening certain business sectors through a series of enhanced public health and social distancing guidelines.
However, the inclusion in House Bill 594 of language diluting the Cooper administration’s ability to respond to a COVID-19 spike appears likely to lead to a second veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The bill combines reopening language for private bars and clubs from House Bill 536 — vetoed Friday by Cooper —with the language contained in HB594 for fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
HB594 cleared the Senate by a 36-13 vote with the support of all 29 Republicans and seven Democrats, including Sen. Paul Lowe of Forsyth County.
The bill has been sent to the House for concurrence of the gut-and-replace language inserted into the bill by the Senate. The House has placed on the agenda for its 1 p.m. Wednesday session both HB594 and a potential veto override vote on HB536.
Cooper cited in his HB536 veto language that would hamper his ability, as well as that of local government leaders, to reimpose a shutdown of bars and clubs in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The House voted 65-53 along partisan lines for HB536. The House would need at least seven Democrats to support a veto override vote.
Cooper vetoed 14 bills during the 2019 session, none of which were overridden and only three attempts were made.
Council of State role
In response to Cooper’s concerns, Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, sponsor of HB536 and HB594, added language Monday that changed the limitations on Cooper, the state’s health secretary and state’s environmental quality secretary to restore capacity restrictions on those businesses.
Each would be required to gain the concurrence of the majority of the 10-member Council of State, which is comprised of six Republicans and four Democrats. Each council member would have to be contacted for their opinion.
Gunn said the insertion of the requirement was meant to address the concern of some Democratic senators that HB536 and HB594 lack a “safety switch” for responding to a COVID-19 spike.
Gunn said the latest version allows local health directors to institute emergency public health orders “on their own authority.”
“I’m tired of wasting time while these businesses flounder,” Gunn said.
“This bill addresses the governor’s complaint about flexibility. Let’s get these businesses open.”
‘Who do you trust’
Democratic Sens. Wiley Nickel of Wake and Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg argued against the necessity of the council’s concurrence.
Nickel questioned how quickly that Gunn and other Republican senators actually want to help the business sectors given the likelihood of a Cooper veto of HB594.
Nickel said passage of HB594 with the council requirement would lead to a potential 10-day waiting period for Cooper to decide whether to veto the bill. If he does, it could take days or weeks before the House or Senate could vote on an override, likely up the potential Phase Three reopening on June 26.
“This bill makes it worse” on the bars and fitness centers, Nickel said. “You are harming these restaurants by not letting them getting moving right now.
“The political reality is that this bill will take power away from Gov. Cooper and give it to (Republican Lt. Gov.) Dan Forest.”
Forest is running against Cooper in the 2020 general election.
“It is a poison pill,” Nickel said. “It’s a question about who do you trust to make decisions about the safety of this state.
“I believe this provision made the bill worse.”
Gunn responded by saying he trusted council members to put the welfare of the state’s public health first if Cooper was to present a compelling reason for reimposing business restrictions.
Higher risk
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan, which began May 22, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, and museums.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
There was a record number of North Carolinians hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County (46) and statewide (774) as the virus continues to spread.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has recommended keeping fitness facilities closed until Phase Three.
She has said fitness facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
Gunn said he was “not trying to pick winners and losers” with the bill, but rather trying to help businesses “devastated by the virus and trying to survive.”
He said Phase Two of the reopening treats bars and clubs differently from the brewpubs, restaurant, wineries and distilleries allowed to operate at 50% patron capacity.
“If there was a spike in additional COVID cases, and we could tell they were coming from bar activity, restaurants, we needed our governor, with the help of DHHS, to be able to shut it back down and do it quickly, as is his job under the executive branch to do,” said Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg.
Most contentious order
Cooper has issued 28 COVID-19-related executive orders since March 10.
The most contentious has been Executive Order No. 118 on March 17 which closed bars and limited restaurants to drive-through, carryout and delivery.
Several GOP council members, most vocally Treasurer Dale Folwell, said they were not given adequate time by Cooper to consider the order before he issued it.
It’s not clear whether the governor requires the approval of the council on executive orders, particularly during a declared emergency.
“The emergency authority provided to the executive branch in statute has for decades included a requirement for the governor to obtain Council of State concurrence on certain actions, including shuttering businesses around the state,” Gunn said.
“The spirit of requiring Council of State concurrence in this bill is the notion that one person should not have unilateral, unchecked power to close every establishment in all 100 counties without at least a basic check on that power.”
Cooper officials have not respond when asked the governor’s viewpoint on the issue. Cooper has said he is willing to discuss executive orders with the council, but not allow it to oversee his decisions.
Cooper administration attorney Ashleigh Vargas told Charlotte TV station WBTV in an email that “the governor and the secretary of DHHS have the authority to do this” — issue Executive Order No. 118 — “under state public health and emergency powers law.”
According to a June 1 report by WBTV, which obtained Council of State emails through a public records request, five GOP members said they were not given enough time to consider the food and beverage restrictions before Cooper issued the order.
On Monday, Folwell said: “I’m starting to wonder if the governor actually realizes the inconsistency of his own words.”
“This isn’t about any one public official; it’s about the potential destruction of lifelong and generational dreams of small- and medium-sized businesses from which they may never recover.”
