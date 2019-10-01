The latest notification of annual Medicare readmission penalties finds North Carolina Baptist Hospital with its lowest rate to date for the second consecutive year, meaning fewer of its patients were brought back to the hospital after their initial release.
Meanwhile, Forsyth Medical Center’s rate increased slightly.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ penalty rate for 2019-20 goes into effect today. For the latest report, the measuring period was July 2015 to June 2018.
The purpose of the penalties is combating what Kaiser Health News calls “a perverse financial incentive.” That is, hospitals can earn more money if their patients’ health deteriorates after they are discharged since they can be paid for two stays instead of one.
The Affordable Care Act authorizes Medicare to reduce per-patient payments to acute-care hospitals with excessive re-admissions. Hospitals can lose as much as 3% of their Medicare reimbursement payments.
Since the re-admissions review began in 2012, the penalty has been based primarily on a hospital’s risk-adjusted re-admission rate for acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, total hip arthroplasty/total knee arthroplasty, and coronary artery bypass graft.
The 2019-20 penalty for Baptist is 0.03%, compared with 0.08% for 2018-19 and 0.22% in 2017-18. Baptist’s rate has been as high as 0.73%.
For Forsyth, the penalty was 0.14%, up from 0.13% in 2018-19, but down from a high of 1% in 2017-18. Forsyth did not receive a penalty the first two years of the program.
Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro was not listed with a penalty after having its first penalty, at 0.4%, in 2018-19.
The three main Triad health care systems could not be immediately reached for comment about the latest reimbursement rate penalties.
Medical Park Hospital of Winston-Salem has not been penalized in any year. It typically doesn’t have a high number of re-admissions.
High Point Regional Medical Center, which was acquired by Wake Forest Baptist in September 2018, went from 0.12% in 2017-18 to 0.47% for 2018-19 and 0.95% for 2019-20.
Congress approved in 2018 the request of safety-net hospitals, in particular academic medical centers, to apply the rating system in five peer categories rather than across the board.
That means Wake Forest Baptist is compared with other academic medical centers, such as UNC Hospitals (penalty rate 0.14%, Duke University Hospital (0.22%) and Vidant Medical Center (0.52%).
Forsyth are compared with urban facilities such as Cone Health, Carolinas Medical Center (0.13%), Presbyterian Hospital (0.46%) and WakeMed (0.11%). Community hospitals will likewise be compared with each other.
Academic medical centers have said they tended to have a larger penalty rate because they treat the sickest of patients, including those transferred from community hospitals that can’t provide specialty or trauma care the patients need.
Those safety-net hospitals also tend to get a higher percentage of patients with no insurance or high-deductible insurance, some of whom can’t afford or don’t have access to primary care physicians and may struggle to pay for their maintenance prescriptions.
Medicare had said previously that hospitals serving low-income patients should not be held to a different measuring standard.
“We are supportive of the change,” the N.C. Healthcare Association said in a statement.
“NCHA has encouraged CMS to provide greater flexibility so that our health systems can care for those with socioeconomic challenges who might be readmitted within 30 days because they don’t have access to adequate follow up care outside a hospital.”
More than half of the nation’s hospitals, at 2,583, have received a reimbursement penalty for 2019-20 The average penalty rate nationwide is 0.71 percent — unchanged from 2018-19.
Medicare does not disclose a penalty fee amount for individual hospitals, although the agency said the penalties would total $563 million nationally in fiscal 2019-20. That’s down $3 million from 2018-19.
“I suspect that most patients are unaware of the readmission penalties or of how specifically their hospital compares to others,” said David Meyer, a senior partner with Keystone Planning Group of Durham.
“This is primarily a financial concern for the hospitals, especially given that (the majority) hospitals are penalized, and that there are factors affecting patient readmissions that are beyond a hospital’s control,” Meyer said.
