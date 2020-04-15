We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The expectation that federal stimulus checks will be deposited into bank accounts today appears to be causing sporadic outages at several financial institutions in the Triad, as well as the Internal Revenue System's website.

The biggest factor appears customers checking on whether the IRS direct deposit has entered their account.

BB&T, First Citizens Bank and State Employees' Credit Union list having issues on their website.

"We’re aware of the issues our clients experienced this morning on our heritage BB&T and SunTrust digital banking platforms due to higher than normal volume, which many other financial institutions are also experiencing," BB&T spokesman Kyle Tarrance said.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for our clients. Some of the issues have already been resolved, and we’re working as quickly as possible to restore all services."

SECU cautioned members that the outages are because of extremely high call, online and mobile app volumes.

"As members check on the status of their economic impact payments, there is unprecedented activity on member access, the SECU mobile app, and ASK SECU voice response service," according to the state's largest credit union.

"Our member services support center is also experiencing very high call volumes. We ask for your patience as we work to serve you."

DownDetector.com, which tracks online outages, reports spikes in reported problems on BB&T's website at 7:16 a.m., SunTrust at 8:53 a.m., Bank of America at 9 a.m. and Wells Fargo at 9:09 a.m.