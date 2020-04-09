The ability of automobile insurers to provide a coronavirus-related discount to customers took a pivotal step forward Thursday with a logistical move by state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
With motorists driving fewer miles in response to the stay-at-home government orders, that scenario translates into lower risk for auto insurers.
As a result, several insurers have said this week they will provide between a 15% and 20% refunds on insurance premiums. The length of the refund varies by insurer.
According to Consumer Reports, those participating as of Thursday include Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual, Safeco and USAA. American Family Insurance is providing a one-time $50 discount for each vehicle insured under a personal auto insurance policy.
However, N.C. law does not allow auto insurers to provide rebates, and discounts must be filed in advance with the department for approval.
As an alternative, Causey has developed a filing mechanism "that will quickly allow companies to legally offer discounts to help their policyholders."
Policyholders are asked to contact their insurance carrier to see if it is offering a financial assistance plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.