The COVID-19 pandemic is sending tremors throughout the health care industry, whether medicinal, logistical or economical.
One area where the level of the coronavirus’ influence is not known is the pending high-profile collaboration between Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health.
It was a year ago Friday that Charlotte-based Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist announced plans for “creating a next-generation academic health-care system.”
The not-for-profit systems announced April 10, 2019, they had signed a memorandum of understanding.
On Nov. 1, they executed an agreement they called “one more step in a series of milestones.”
They have not made a public collaboration comment since.
The proposed strategic combination was projected to be completed by March 31. The transaction requires the approval of regulatory agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission.
Business North Carolina reported Feb. 12 that Eugene Woods, Atrium’s chief executive, said at its board of commissioners meeting Feb. 11 that the not-for-profits now expect the FTC to make a decision by mid-2020 about whether it will approve the partnership.
Media outlets in Charlotte reported Thursday that Atrium’s board approved a resolution to secure a revolving line of credit that would allow the system to borrow up to $750 million to finance operations and improvements related to the pandemic.
The systems said in a question-and-answer post April 10, 2019, that “the goal is that upon signing a definitive agreement together, Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest University will immediately convene a team to start the work of bringing a modern, innovative, cost-effective and sustainable top-20 school of medicine to the Charlotte area.”
However, they have not ruled out a much larger collaboration during their period of exclusive negotiations.
In November, the systems pledged to build a multi-faceted tower and an eye institute in Winston-Salem.
The open-ended nature of negotiating a potential medical partnership between Wake Forest University and Atrium has raised concerns about the future of Wake Forest Baptist and its medical school in Winston-Salem.
The local concern about the Charlotte campus is that it could eventually draw resources from the Winston-Salem campus or even lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and medical school dean, said April 10, 2019, that she and the majority of the existing medical school faculty would remain in Winston-Salem and that the Charlotte medical school would gain new faculty and utilize providers within the Atrium hospital system.
