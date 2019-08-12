The two main oversight groups for Atrium Health are coming to Winston-Salem on Wednesday to familiarize themselves with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center facilities.
Atrium's board of commissioners and the board of advisors for The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. in Wake Forest Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave.
Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist announced April 10 they have signed a memorandum of understanding “to create a next-generation academic health-care system."
Highlighted in the potential partnership is the opening of a second Wake Forest School of Medicine campus in Charlotte — a long-sought goal of Atrium officials and Charlotte civic and elected officials.
The public notice about the meeting on Atrium's website is the first public notification since the announcement was made.
The two groups will review Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest Innovation Quarter and Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education. Their stated purpose is "to give an overview of the research and innovation work taking place at those facilities."
Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment Monday on what else is on the groups' agenda. Wake Forest Baptist is the largest employer in Forsyth County at more than 13,000 workers.
The open-ended nature of negotiating a potential medical partnership between Wake Forest University and Atrium has raised concerns about the future of Wake Forest Baptist and its medical school in Winston-Salem.
Atrium said in an April 10 statement that the signing “signals the very beginning of in-depth discussions regarding the specific details of what our coming together could ultimately become.”
The groups said in a question-and-answer posting April 10 that "the goal is that upon signing a definitive agreement together, Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest University will immediately convene a team to start the work of bringing a modern, innovative, cost-effective and sustainable top-20 school of medicine to the Charlotte area."
However, the groups have not ruled out a much larger collaboration during their period of exclusive negotiations.