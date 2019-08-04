A communications workers union and AT&T agreed late Saturday to extend their contract negotiations by another week until midnight Aug. 10.
Members of Communications Workers of America working at AT&T Southeast voted July 19 to authorize a strike against the utility that could have begun Sunday. Negotiations commenced June 24.
The current wireline contracts cover more than 22,000 workers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The contracts do not cover AT&T Mobility workers.
The CWA said it is negotiating primarily about quality health-care coverage, higher wages, job security and investment in local communities.
If the workers strike, customers could face delays in installing new service, completing repairs and resolving problems.
“Extending the current contract in the Southeast allows CWA members to work without interruption and with their bargained-for protections in place while negotiations continue,” Richard Honeycutt, vice president of CWA District 3, said in a statement.
AT&T did not issue a statement about the extended negotiations.
On the bargaining link on its website, it continues to list a quote from Mark Royse, its executive vice president for labor relations, that says “we have a longstanding cooperative relationship with our unions, and we’re committed to working together to bargain fair contracts that will allow us to continue to provide those careers.”
AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson said in 2017 that the utility would invest $1 billion and create 7,000 jobs if Congress passed the corporate tax-cut plan that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
The union said AT&T has eliminated at least 27,828 jobs since the tax cut passed, including 4,500 in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, AT&T reported July 23 having second-quarter profits of $3.7 billion. Its income tax expense was $1.1 billion, down from $1.53 billion a year ago.
“AT&T received over $21 billion in tax cuts and then proceeded to cut jobs and upend workers’ lives,” CWA said.
“We remain focused on reaching an agreement with AT&T that raises wages, creates jobs and puts a priority on using our experienced workforce to build next-generation fiber networks to serve rural and urban communities.”
On June 30, AT&T reached a tentative agreement with CWA District 4 for wireline contract negotiations that cover employees in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.