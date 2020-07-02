Truist Financial Corp. has issued a statement condemning racial injustice and acknowledging that the bank's predecessor, BB&T Corp., had ties to businesses that benefited from slavery.
Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, addressed the subject in an employee memo Wednesday and a post Thursday on Truist's website, titled "Acknowledging our history."
King did not specify why the apology was being issued now, but began his message by citing the "tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and too many others before them (that) have caused our nation to come face-to-face with its history of systemic racism."
"The structural racial injustices that have been levied against African Americans were born from a terrible national legacy — slavery."
"This national discussion also has created a great deal of introspection here at Truist."
King did not mention the names of BB&T's founders — Alpheus Branch and Thomas Hadley — in his message.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Alpheus Branch’s father, Samuel, owned 58 slaves prior to the Civil War, according to slave records in the 1860 census. Hadley’s father owned 37.
"As we work toward building a more equitable society, we must consider our own past and acknowledge the role our heritage companies played over 100 years ago to perpetuate the atrocity of slavery and the repression of enslaved people, leading to systemic disadvantages their descendants have endured for generations," King wrote.
"This includes our early institutions, which had close ties to industries of that era that profited from slavery.
"We deeply regret and denounce these shameful aspects of our history, both known and unknown."
The Civil War
Although BB&T was founded by Branch and Hadley in 1872 in Wilson, the authors of the 2015 book “Genealogy of American Finance" date the bank's history back to 1805.
The founders have been credited in BB&T's corporate history as aiding eastern North Carolina farmers during Reconstruction by utilizing Branch’s extensive business connections with local cotton mills and the railroad. The authors of “Genealogy of American Finance" said the bank played a pivotal role in helping eastern N.C. “rise from the ashes of Old Dixie.”
A 2012 update of a BB&T corporate publication, "Our account: A history of BB&T," included an early chapter identifying the bank as "a survivor" while documenting how Branch and Hadley formed the bank.
Both founders worked on family farms before the Civil War and served in the Confederate Army.
According to the BB&T history book, "when hostilities ended in 1865 and the South was forced to accept defeat, the farmers-turned-soldiers returned home and found their property destroyed, livestock gone, tools and equipment either ruined or lost, and their money worthless."
"The world that they had left their homes to defend existed no longer. The world to which they returned was chaotic and was to remain so for several years."
The book said the founders "were both prominent and well thought of in the Wilson community."
After the founding of the bank, Branch and Hadley jointly ran it until Branch bought out his partner in 1887.
Raw internal dialogue
King wrote that the "internal dialogue on these issues has been authentic, raw and even uncomfortable at times, but incredibly valuable for our entire organization."
"During several conversations with our teammates at Truist, I’ve learned my awareness reflected only a partial understanding of the injustices African Americans experience throughout their daily lives. Some of the stories I’ve heard have been incredibly moving and deeply upsetting."
"While I understood there were serious inequities in our country, I now understand the issue in a more profound way."
In response, King said Truist and its board of directors are "ready to move past words to tangible, measurable actions to affect long-term change, and those changes start at home."
That includes "an internal working group, led by two members of our executive leadership team and including the leaders of our African-American Business Resource Group, has been launched to help us understand all aspects of this issue."
"We’ve also asked several key community partners to help shape and guide our long-term actions."
King listed several recent initiatives in underserved communities undertaken by legacy BB&T and SunTrust, some of which were in response to federal regulatory recommendations and requirements as part of gaining approval of their megadeal.
For example, Truist announced in July 2019 a commitment to lend or invest $60 billion to low- and moderate-income borrowers and in those communities over a three-year period through 2022.
"At Truist, we reject hate and discrimination in all their ugly forms," King wrote.
"Our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities motivates us to build a stronger, more equitable company and society. Let’s move forward, create meaningful change and provide hope for a world that needs it more than ever. "
Wachovia's reflection
Truist, in becoming the nation's sixth largest bank with the SunTrust acquisition and based in Charlotte, likely is facing increased investor and cultural scrutiny, analysts said.
The apology from King is similar in note to the one made in June 2005 by Ken Thompson, then-chairman and chief executive of Wachovia Corp.
"On behalf of Wachovia Corp., I apologize to all Americans, and especially to African-Americans and people of African descent," Thompson said. "We are deeply saddened by these findings."
Wachovia apologized after discovering that two of its predecessor banks owned slaves before the Civil War.
One was the Bank of Charleston, which merged with two other banks in 1926 to form South Carolina National Bank. In 1971, South Carolina National Corp. was formed as a holding company, and in 1991 it was bought by Wachovia.
Georgia Railroad and Banking Co. was bought in 1954 by a company that eventually merged with First Union Corp.
One reason Wachovia cited in 2005 for choosing to conduct a search for any historic connection to slavery was because some major cities, such as Chicago and Philadelphia, require companies to provide full disclosure on the issue before entering into contracts with the cities.
"Neither Wachovia nor First Union were in existence during the time of slavery in this country, but companies that they acquired over time were in existence," Wachovia said in a 2005 statement.
"The report found that the banks listed had a connection to slavery, and we're disclosing those facts."
Wachovia said that because of incomplete records it could not be determined exactly how many slaves the institutions owned.
However, researchers determined through specific records that the Georgia bank owned at least 162 slaves and that Bank of Charleston accepted at least 529 slaves as collateral on mortgaged properties or loans. Wachovia said Bank of Charleston acquired an undetermined number of these individuals when customers defaulted on their loans.
Also in 2005, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acknowledged that two of its predecessor banks had received thousands of slaves as collateral before the Civil War.
