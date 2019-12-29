West End Station

Forsyth County has experienced a significant wave of apartment complex sales, with at least 33 existing properties being sold over the past 16 months for a combined $348 million.

The biggest, completed Dec. 11, involved the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem being bought by an Alabama multi-family residential group for $52.5 million.

On Dec. 4, a New York City real estate investment and asset management company spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers. Affiliates of Arch Cos. paid $15.94 million for the 189 unit Chesterfield Apartments, $15.45 million for the 312 unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228 unit Silas Creek Apartments.

Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market. Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”

