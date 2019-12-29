BB&T and Truist had competition for biggest corporate megadeal to affect the Triad.
United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon announced plans June 9 in which UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company that would be named Raytheon Technologies Corp. The deal has been valued at $170.87 billion.
The companies continue to project closing the megadeal in the first half of 2020, though analysts say it is likely to face significant U.S. and global regulatory headwinds.
The Winston-Salem operations of Collins Aerospace Systems and its 1,500 employees aren’t likely to be affected much if the merger of UTC, its parent company, and Raytheon goes through, according to analysts. UTC has not commented directly on how the proposed deal might affect its Winston-Salem facilities.
Greg Hayes, UTC's’ chairman and chief executive, told analysts in June that he refers to the megadeal as “integrational-lite” because there is little overlap between the companies besides their corporate headquarters.
