Another significant funding accruals related to its retail sales practices controversy contributed to Wells Fargo & Co. reporting Tuesday a 26% decline in third-quarter net income to $4.04 billion.
The quarterly report appears to indicate that Wells Fargo has increased for at least the fourth time the amount of money it needs to set aside for a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.
The bank set aside $1.6 billion in the third quarter following an $800 million accrual in the second quarter.
The bank reported in July the high end of its latest shortfall estimate was $3.9 billion as of June 30. The bank has not yet posted a supplemental regulatory quarterly filing that would provide the updated total as of Sept. 30.
The current amount is nearly double the $2.2 billion projected as of Sept. 30, 2018.
Diluted earnings were 92 cents a share, down from $1.13 a year ago.
Besides the 35-cent earnings charge related to the $1.6 billion accrual, the bank said other factors affecting earnings were a 20-cent gain from gaining $1.1 billion from the sale of its institutional retirement and trust business.
The average earnings forecast was $1.15 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
"Business fundamentals were strong, as both loans and deposits grew from the second quarter and from a year ago," John Shrewsberry, the bank's chief financial officer, said in a statement.
"Our net charge-off rate remained near historic lows, and we had strong capital returns, including increasing our quarterly common stock dividend by 19% and reducing our common shares outstanding by 9% (through stock repurchases) compared with a year ago, while maintaining a strong capital position.”
The Fed said June 28 it did not object to Wells Fargo’s capital plan for raising its dividend and conducting another round of share repurchases.
Wells Fargo subsequently announced plans to raise its third-quarter dividend by 6 cents to 51 cents and spend up to $23.1 billion on share repurchases for the 12-month period that began July 1. It said it spent $9 billion on share repurchases during the third quarter.
The third-quarter report is expected to be the last with interim chief executive Alan Parker in charge. The new chief executive, former Bank of New York Mellon chief executive Charles Scharf, will take over Oct. 21.
Parker said in a statement that "we have more work ahead, but I’m confident that our focused efforts and the fundamental strengths of Wells Fargo will continue to enable us to achieve success.”
Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.
Wells Fargo reported a 9% decline in loan revenue to $10.93 billion. Its provision for loan losses, which has a bottom-line impact, was up 20% to $695 million.
Fee income jumped 11% to $10.38 billion, led by the one-time gain from the sale of its institutional retirement and trust business.
Service charges were up 1% to $1.22 billion, card fees rose 1% to $1.03 billion, while trust and investment fees were down 2% to $3.56 billion and insurance fees down 13% to $91 million.
Perhaps the biggest factor was a 45% plunge in mortgage banking fees to $466 million.
The main factor in the mortgage fee drop-off was a $419 million decline in net servicing income, "largely due to the impact of higher prepayment rate estimates on the valuation of our residential mortgage servicing rights asset."
The bank has been the residential mortgage leader among traditional financial institutions for years, but analysts say it has lost market share to online financial institutions, such as Quicken Loans, and financial-technology companies.
Overall expenses were up 10% to $15.2 billion. The bank’s income-tax expense was at $1.3 billion, compared with $1.51 billion a year ago.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that does not allow the bank to increase its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
Sloan said Jan. 15 that the cap will remain in place through at least the end of 2019.
The bank set in January 2018 a target of $4 billion in expense reductions by the end of 2019. Identified areas for cost-cutting include marketing, finance, human resources, operations, technology, data and contact centers. There are plans to close up to 900 branches over the next four years to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100.
As of Sept. 30, Wells Fargo had 5,393 branches, down by 130 from the first of the year.
Parker told analysts the bank will provide a more expansive expense update once the full-time CEO has been hired.
The bank has announced plans to reduce its overall workforce by 5% to 10%, or by roughly 13,000 to 26,500 jobs, within three years.
The bank had a decline of 1,400 full-time and full-time equivalent jobs from the second to third quarter. It is down just 300 full-time employees since Sept. 30, 2018.
Wells Fargo has not mentioned specific segments or operational regions being affected. It has about 25,100 workers in the Charlotte area and 2,745 in Forsyth County.
Scharf said his first task will be addressing concerns from federal regulators about how Wells Fargo is resolving the fraudulent customer-account scandal.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit card accounts were affected by the scandal.
The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $4 billion to date to settle various regulatory disputes since the fall of 2016.
Scharf said when he was hired that he recognized the daunting challenge of rebuilding trust in the midst of a three-year customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
However, Scharf, 54, said the opportunity to run a Big Four national bank and restore it to its previous “highly respected” status proved irresistible.
That and a doubling of his annual salary from Bank of New York Mellon to $2.5 million and the opportunity to receive nearly $23 million in total compensation.
“We know we have a series of regulatory issues that we need to complete the work on,” Scharf told analysts when he was hired.
“That is clearly our first priority and has been our first priority, and we don’t want to miss a beat on that.”
