Having electronic cigarettes, particularly top-selling Juul, facing unprecedented public-health and regulatory scrutiny may have led to Philip Morris International getting cold feet about reuniting with Altria Group Inc., analysts said Wednesday.
PMI and Altria said they have decided after a month of publicly acknowledged talks to concentrate on launching PMI's heat-not-burn traditional cigarette IQOS in the United States, beginning this fall in a test market in Atlanta.
PMI has had significant success with IQOS globally, particularly in Japan.
The PMI-Altria decision was released about the same time that Juul Labs Inc. announced that Kevin Burns, its chief executive and co-founder, had resigned effective immediately, and replaced by Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite.
Juul makes the top-selling and highly controversial Juul electronic cigarette.
Analysts said it is likely the two major developments are related considering that in December Altria spending $12.8 billion to acquire a 35% stake in Juul Labs. The companies said at that time that Juul Labs would operate independently.
"PMI have taken a long look at Altria's exposure to Juul and shuddered," said Stephen Pope, managing principal with London research firm Stoplight Ideas.
"It has to have focused minds that Altria's purchase of a 35% stake in Juul Labs ... could be the ultimate example of money going up in smoke and being a most expensive flop as rising health and regulatory concerns around vaping seem to gather pace."
Juul took two more unexpected steps Wednesday:
* Suspending all U.S. broadcast, print and digital product advertising; and
* Refraining from lobbying the Trump Administration on its draft guidance, including committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective.
Crosthwaite, as Altria's chief growth officer, oversaw its expansion into alternatives to combustible cigarettes. Altria said he "played a key role in the commercial and regulatory efforts for IQOS. He also served as an observer on Juul Labs' board of directors.
"The market is just stacked against (e-cigarettes) for the time being, especially as Walmart said last week that it was to stop selling e-cigarettes," Pope said.
Pope said PMI officials likely determined "why seek wider engagement until one knows if the FDA determines vaping is safe?"
The ending of the PMI-Altria merger talks may have a much bigger picture perspective than just these two developments, Pope said.
"This really feels like another minefield that Big Tobacco may not wish to stray into," Pope said.
E-cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes and snus were expected to generate increasing revenue as traditional cigarette sales continue to decline,
But each product faces a Food and Drug Administration regulatory gauntlet that have seen few approvals to date.
"One has to start raising questions as to how many more years there will be a tobacco industry," Pope said. "It will either shrink dramatically or be gone completely by 2030."
However, some tobacco analysts have said that a FDA crackdown on flavored e-cigarettes could lead some tobacco consumers back to more hazardous traditional cigarettes.
"There is turmoil in the market for low-risk alternatives to cigarettes," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"Sales were soaring and are now evidently plummeting. Juul is trying to reset the agenda, but this is unlikely to quell the attacks from those with a nicotine abstinence-only agenda.
"The attacks were never really about a specific company or product, but against nicotine itself," Sweanor said.
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog, a leading tobacco industry expert, said that "it appears to us the talks fell apart over Juul."
Herzog said the ending of the PMI-Altria merger talks "aren’t all that surprising given the length of negotiations (nearly a month since talks were confirmed) and the litany of negative FDA/health headlines throughout."
"We expect the stocks to trade up sharply, especially PMI, since clearly the market wasn’t in favor of this combination. Concerns about Juul have weighed on Altria and will likely continue to weigh on its multiple.
"However, we continue to think those concerns are overblown and continue to recommend the stock."
Herzog said there is the possibility of merger talks resuming "when the environment is better."
