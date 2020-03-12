American Airlines said late Thursday it is suspending international flights out of several airports, including two in North Carolina, due to decreased travel over coronavirus.
Two flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be suspended starting Friday and one at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will be suspended starting Thursday, March 19, the airline said in a news release.
The Charlotte flights, to Germany's Frankfurt and Munich airports, are expected to resume service May 7, the airline said.
The Raleigh flight, to London's Heathrow Airport, is expected to resume May 7 as well.
The schedule changes come a day after President Donald Trump announced he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S.
Trump, in a rare Oval Office address to the nation, said Wednesday that the monthlong restriction on travel would begin late Friday, at midnight, the Associated Press reported. He said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom and there would be exemptions for “Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings." He said the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.
The State Department followed Trump's remarks by issuing an extraordinary global health advisory cautioning U.S. citizens to “reconsider travel abroad” due to the virus and associated quarantines and restrictions, AP reported.
American Airlines said Thursday the schedule changes are part of reducing international travel for the summer season by 34%. However, flights to and from Europe will continue for up to seven days to ensure customers and employees can return home, American said in the release.
Service to South America is also being reduced, and flights to Argentina suspended.
The airline said it has offered to waive change fees for customers who bought tickets before Wednesday, March 11, for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom, through May 31. American also said if a flight is canceled and a customer does not want to book another one, they may request a full refund at aa.com/refunds.
