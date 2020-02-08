KANNAPOLIS — There’s a free-flowing rhythm and precision at the heart of an Amazon fulfillment center.
Whether unpacking, stowing, picking, packaging or shipping, hundreds of Amazon employees at the 1-million-square-foot center in Kannapolis follow their version of the “be quick but don’t hurry” mantra of legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden.
The 1-million-square-foot center, which opened in July 2018, is a model for the Kernersville center near Old Greensboro Road. It is scheduled to open this year and forecast to reach full production capacity with 1,000 employees in time for the 2020 holiday-shopping season.
John H. Boyd, a national site-selection expert based in New Jersey, has projected the Kernersville fulfillment center could represent a $150 million capital investment. Kannapolis city officials said its center cost $85 million to build.
At the Kannapolis center, the 10-hour shifts of employees are dictated by the whim of consumers. Whenever a customer, whether living within miles of the center or across the world, clicks on “place your order,” it sets in motion a chain of events that may involve dozens of employees in sourcing and beginning the delivery process of the purchase.
Amazon has a sorting hub in Concord, similar to the delivery station it opened in the Triad in October 2019 in a 66,000-square-foot building with “hundreds of part- and full-time” workers already in place.
The delivery center “empowers the last mile of our network,” an Amazon spokeswoman said. The property at 7929 National Service Road is in High Point but it’s a Colfax mailing address.
Amazon’s retail algorithms detect local buying patterns that keep popular brand-name staples in stock, as well as locally sourced items that can be shipped nationally and globally.
The moment an item hits a storage bin at the Kannapolis center, it immediately becomes available on Amazon’s website.
The Kernersville center, like Kannapolis’, will primarily handle bulky items that are 18 inches and larger, as varied as diaper boxes and dog food, space heaters and bottled water, kayaks and furniture.
“The center here, and the one building built in Kernersville, represents the continuing evolution of how Amazon determines the most efficient way to get a product from the seller to the buyer,” said Shannon Todd, the manager of the Kannapolis center. “Each step is designed to minimize the time required for each fulfillment piece while emphasizing safety in such a fast-paced work environment.”
The Kannapolis center’s 1 million square feet of space is designed to provide employees with plenty of elbow and maneuvering room as they hand off packages.
Even though there were between 300 and 350 employees working last week, the production space didn’t feel crowded during a typical non-holiday shift.
The only confined areas involve stowers and pickers utilizing forklifts that can send them up about 40 feet to reach the top of six-level bins.
“It takes a little while to get used to the pace here, like anything new,” said David LaRue, who is one of the center’s original employees. “They are patient with you in the training process.
“It’s not particularly hard work, but it is challenging because the flow is constant.”
Life after textiles
Todd, the Kannapolis manager, along with Rachael Lighty, the regional manager of external communications for Amazon Operations, said Kannapolis is a good example of the Kernersville center’s potential, in part because they have a similar economic background.
According to N.C. History Project, James W. Cannon revolutionized the cloth industry and towel manufacturing with his manufacturing operations in Cabarrus County, including opening what was then the largest towel plant in Cannon Mills. Kannapolis was formed in 1906 as a mill town to service the plant and employees’ households.
Yet, Kannapolis, like the Triad, has experienced several body blows from manufacturing-job cuts and plant closings.
Fieldcrest Mills purchased Cannon in 1982 to form Fieldcrest-Cannon, which in turn, was bought by Pillowtex Corp. in September 1997 for $700 million
Most notoriously, Kannapolis was ground zero for the collapsing North Carolina textile industry with Pillowtex’s decision to abruptly file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2003.
The decision blindsided the company’s 7,800 employees, particularly those at its Kannapolis headquarters and plants, as well as former Fieldcrest plants in Eden. Together, it was the largest single employment blow in North Carolina history.
The Amazon fulfillment center, which serves the greater Charlotte metro area, in itself can’t make up for those lost jobs.
But, Todd said, it can serve as a viable option for workers with manufacturing, warehouse and other production skills, whether they are just starting out in life or retirees looking for part-time income.
“We’re part of the revival of this community, not only in terms of good-paying jobs starting out at $15 an hour, but also in our community outreach efforts,” he said.
“There is opportunity for growth here, whether learning new skills, gaining leadership experience or taking the company up on assisting with the cost of taking advanced education classes.
Amazon’s Career Choice program prepays 95% of tuition for employees to go back to school in fields that are in high demand, regardless of whether those skills are relevant to jobs at Amazon. Career skill-enhancement programs are also available.
‘Busy, but not overwhelmed’
Although the Kernersville fulfillment center will be a very small piece of Amazon’s global logistical network, it will be a stable employer for a Triad reeling from major corporate upheavals in recent years, said Lighty, the regional executive.
Stability was the common denominator mentioned by several Amazon workers in Kannapolis as to why those chose to work for the e-retailer.
They came from fast-food management, an engineering background, a college student and a mother of two small children.
Starting off with health insurance and other benefits from their first day of work was as important, if not more so, than the $15 an hour starting wage.
“There’s opportunity here,” said Pauline Hicks while taking a break from her unpacking duties.
“I was looking for something new, and what I found here was a level of sharing the load I didn’t expect, but have come to embrace.”
Desirae Silvers said she never envisioned working 40 feet above the ground in a forklift before applying for an Amazon job.
“What I’ve learned is that being willing to learn and listen and share ideas is recognized and rewarded here,” Silvers said. “The day goes by pretty quick here. You’re busy, but not overwhelmed, either. It’s a good balance.”
Unfilled promises
Dell Inc., Caterpillar Inc., FedEx Corp. and others made similar workforce and community commitments when planting their flag here.
Dell’s desktop-computer assembly plant, which had about 1,400 employees at its peak, came and went in five short years, from 2005 to 2010.
Its legacy of unfilled promises still reverberates a decade later.
Although Caterpillar has kept its Winston-Salem plant open through its Progress Rail subsidiary, its workforce of 160 is more than two-thirds below its pledges of more than 500 employees at full production of an axle-manufacturing plant.
FedEx has struggled to reach the halfway mark of the 1,500 jobs it pledged in 1998 for its sorting hub at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
While Lighty did not comment on those corporations’ business situations in the Triad, she stressed that Amazon is committed to growing as part of its commitment to be as close to the customer as possible.
Injury rates
Several employment studies have shown that working at an Amazon fulfillment center is not for everyone.
However, Amazon is clear that the job can be taxing, particularly during the peak holiday shipping season. Workers can walk 7 to 12 miles during a shift. Most employees must be able to lift up to 49 pounds.
An investigation published in December by The Atlantic and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting reviewed Amazon’s internal injury records from 23 of its 110 fulfillment centers nationwide.
The rate of serious injuries for those centers was more than double the national average for the warehousing industry: 9.6 serious injuries per for every full-time workers in 2018, compared with an industry average that year of four.
“According to Amazon’s own records, the risk of work injuries at fulfillment centers is alarmingly, unacceptably high,” David Michaels, the former head of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, told The Atlantic.
Amazon spokeswoman Ashley Robinson told The Atlantic that its injury rates are high because it’s aggressive about recording worker injuries and cautious about allowing injured workers to return to work before they’re ready.
“We know that by making a conservative choice to not place an injured associate back into a job, we are elevating restricted and lost-time rates as a company, but with the intent to benefit the associate,” Robinson wrote.
Todd said Amazon continues to evolve its safety features, with the employees at each new fulfillment center benefiting from learnings from older centers.
Todd said new employees are provided with several days of classroom and practice on-the-floor training before being entered into the production system.
Opening this fall
Lighty said the Kernersville fulfillment center is on pace to open in early fall.
The plan is to begin hiring in late summer. The company plans to work with local groups, such as the United Way and Winston-Salem Urban League, with job fairs and advertising hiring procedures, along with sending applicants to www.amazondelivers.jobs.
“Job offers will come quickly once we identify qualified candidates,” Lighty said.
She said Amazon will bring in a small group from other fulfillment centers, such as Kannapolis, for about two weeks to help train the initial wave of local hires.
“Our first priority will be identifying senior leadership for the center,” Lighty said.
“The vast majority of the employees will be local hires.”
