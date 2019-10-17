Amazon confirmed Thursday it has opened its first Triad delivery station in a 66,000-square-foot building with "hundreds of part- and full-time" workers already in place.
The delivery facility at 7929 National Service Road "empowers the last mile of our network," an Amazon spokeswoman said.
The property has a Colfax address but is in High Point city limits.
The landlord is an affiliate of Samet Corp. The lease was amended June 16 to reflect an initial 10-year lease with five five-year lease extensions.
Employees at the delivery station are making at least Amazon's minimum wage of $15 per hour. Open positions are posted at www.amazon.jobs.
Connected to the facility are hundreds of delivery-related jobs, whether utilizing Amazon delivery vans or their personal vehicles. Those jobs pay between $18 and $25 an hour with flexible work hours daily. For more information, go to https://flex.amazon.com/.
The delivery station is not directly connected to the Amazon Prime Now one-day delivery program, the spokeswoman said, but “does help with delivering products as quickly as possible to customers.”
ProPublica and BuzzFeed reported Oct. 11 that Amazon abruptly canceled its contracts with three major delivery firms, including Inpax Shipping Solutions, which had two operations in Durham and one in Charlotte. Altogether, more than 2,000 jobs were affected nationwide.
Inpax said in WARN Act notices to the N.C. Commerce Department that it would cease all North Carolina delivery services for Amazon by early December. The three closings in North Carolina would affect 136 employees in Durham and 64 in Charlotte.
There have been multiple media reports on the Amazon last-mile delivery network, citing increasing numbers of motor vehicle accidents involving companies delivering products for Amazon.
Media outlets have reported that "intense financial and deadline pressure Amazon puts on its growing fleet of independent delivery contractors can lead to worker mistreatment and threaten public safety. The news organizations documented deaths linked to each of these three contractors."
Amazon said in a statement that the company works with a variety of carrier partners to get packages to Amazon customers and regularly evaluates partnerships.
"We have ended our relationship with these companies, and drivers are being supported with opportunities to deliver Amazon packages with other local delivery service partners,” the statement said.
In July, FedEx announced it would no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon as Amazon ramped up its Flex service.
Meanwhile, as the Winston-Salem Journal reported Oct. 4, the Amazon fulfillment center nearing construction completion in Kernersville already has a new owner.
A New York industrial real-estate group, Greensboro WH LLC, spent $110 million to buy the 1-million-square-foot center at 1656 Old Greensboro Road.
Amazon confirmed May 29 it plans to open the center in 2020 with about 1,000 full-time and full-time-equivalent employees. Amazon has signed a lease for up to 40 years.
John H. Boyd, a national site-selection expert based in New Jersey, has estimated the Kernersville fulfillment center could represent a $150 million capital investment.
Amazon has not revealed an expected opening date. Rachael Lighty, regional manager of external communications for Amazon Operations, said May 29 that the company withholds such information until it is within weeks of launching operations.
Lighty said Amazon would roll out a hiring and marketing blitz at that time. Information about working at an Amazon fulfillment center is at www.amazondelivers.jobs.
The Kernersville facility will be similar to the one Amazon opened in Kannapolis in July in that both will primarily handle bulky items that are 18 inches and larger. Those items can range from diaper boxes to kayaks to furniture.
The fulfillment facilities are identified by Amazon as non-sorting centers. They are labor-intensive, but Lighty said the Kernersville facility will contain high levels of technology.
The vast majority of the Kernersville employees — more than 800 — will be involved in the picking, prepping, sorting and shipping operations. The rest will be facility managers and administrative staff.
Lighty said the work shifts will operate on a four-day-on, three-day-off schedule at 10 hours a day. Although the facility will operate around the clock, two hours for maintenance is built into the daily schedule.
"There will be about 200 employees on site at any given time, seven days a week," Lighty said.
Several employment studies have shown that working at an Amazon fulfillment center is not for everyone.
For example, Amazon makes it clear that the job can be taxing, particularly during the peak holiday shipping season. Workers can walk seven to 12 miles during a shift. Most employees must be able to lift up to 49 pounds.
