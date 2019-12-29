After more than a year of speculation amid site maps and substantial landscaping preparations, Amazon confirmed May 29 plans to open a fulfillment center in the Kernersville section of Guilford County in 2020 with about 1,000 full-time and full-time-equivalent employees. Amazon has signed a lease for up to 40 years.
John H. Boyd, a national site-selection expert based in New Jersey, has estimated the Kernersville fulfillment center could represent a $150 million capital investment.
Rachael Lighty, regional manager of external communications for Amazon Operations, has said the company withholds opening date information until it is within weeks of launching operations. Lighty said Amazon would roll out a hiring and marketing blitz at that time.
In October, Amazon opened its first Triad delivery station in a 66,000-square-foot building with “hundreds of part- and full-time” workers already in place. The delivery facility at 7929 National Service Road “empowers the last mile of our network,” an Amazon spokeswoman said. The property has a Colfax address but is in the High Point city limits.
The delivery station is not directly connected to the Amazon Prime Now one-day delivery program, the spokeswoman said, but “does help with delivering products as quickly as possible to customers.”
