A reunion appears in the offing between Altria Group Inc., the largest U.S. tobacco manufacturer, and former international partner Philip Morris International Inc.
The corporations took the rare step Tuesday of confirming recent speculation that they are in negotiations “regarding a potential all-stock merger of equals.”
The Associated Press reported that PMI would be the acquirer through owning as much as 59% of the combined company with the Marlboro traditional cigarette as its top brand.
However, talk of re-merging never halted after Altria spun off its international operations in 2008.
“There can be no assurance that any agreement or transaction will result from these discussions,” the companies said in separate statements. “Additionally, there can be no assurance that if an agreement is reached, that a transaction will be completed.”
They said they intend “to make no further comment regarding the discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so.”
At a combined $213.1 billion in market capitalization, a combined Altria ($86.7 billion) and PMI ($126.4 billion) still would trail Japan Tobacco ($4.46 trillion) as the second largest publicly traded company.
British American Tobacco Plc would move from fourth to third at $83.2 billion following the July 2017 completion of taking full ownership of Reynolds American Inc.
An Altria-PMI merger would come on top of Altria spending $12.8 billion to acquire a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc., maker of the controversial top-selling electronic cigarette Juul. The companies said Juul Labs will continue to operate independently.
Analysts’ reaction
Analysts’ response to the potential reunion was decidedly mixed.
“In the world of American politics, a re-merger could provide the spark anti-nicotine activists have been looking for to annihilate the tobacco and nicotine industries in this country,” said Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association.
“This may make sense in the short term for shareholders, but it seems like a dangerous gamble in the long term.”
Stefanie Miller, an analyst with Sandhills Strategy, said the biggest obstacle to gaining U.S. regulatory approval of the reunion “would be a politically driven legislative response by angry policymakers who feel helpless watching these two massive companies combine for a price tag that feels like an affront to the death and disease caused by the products these companies sell.”
Miller said the response in Congress could range from attempts to ban menthol in cigarettes, ban all flavors of e-cigarettes except tobacco flavors and allow the FDA to ban nicotine in combustible tobacco products.
“This regulatory environment would make the U.S. market far less attractive than the rest of the world — leading us to ask: what exactly does Philip Morris International hope to get out of the deal?”
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog said reuniting the two corporations “would make a lot of sense, especially now given Altria’s stake in Juul & iQOS coming to market shortly in the U.S.”
She said a combined Altria-PMI would create economies of scale to develop reduced-risk products amid increased regulatory risks in the U.S. for vaping/nicotine levels. as well as more predictable/stable cash flow profile to support a higher combined divided and share repurchases, and enhanced and potentially accelerated rollout of iQOS and Juul globally.
“We see tremendous value creation for shareholders, and therefore we reiterate our outperform ratings” on both corporations.
Heat-not-burn
The reasoning for the split 11 years ago was lowering Philip Morris International’s exposure to U.S. smokers litigation, in particularly the Engle progeny cases in Florida, as well as expectations of tightened U.S. regulations.
Philip Morris International, as an independent company, was able to free up marketing and supply-chain funding to better compete with global rivals BAT, Japan Tobacco and Imperial Brands Plc.
Reduced U.S. litigation exposure was a primary factor as to why British American Tobacco Plc sold U.S. subsidiary Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. to Reynolds American Inc. for $4.4 billion in July 2004. BAT gained a 42.2% ownership stake in Reynolds with a 10-year moratorium from buying additional stock.
In July 2017, BAT paid $54.5 billion for the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds stock, making Reynolds its largest subsidiary.
Also, in 2014, Reynolds and Lorillard Inc. confirmed talks of a $29.25 billion megadeal four days before making it official in July 2014.
A key to the possible reuniting is PMI’s global success, particularly in Japan, with its iQOS heat-not-burn traditional cigarette. Altria has been trying since 2016 to gain Food and Drug Administration approval for premarket tobacco product status for iQOS.
On April 30, the FDA approved the sale of the international version of iQOS in the U.S. — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”
Philip Morris USA submitted in December 2016 its request for premarket tobacco product status for its Marlboro Heatsticks, Smooth Menthol Heatsticks and Fresh Menthol Heatsticks styles.
Heat-not-burn cigarettes work this way: Smokers light a carbon tip that heats air that, as it is inhaled, passes over tobacco in a cylinder identical to a standard cigarette. The flavors of tobacco and nicotine are inhaled and then exhaled by smokers.
The FDA said in a statement that it “determined that authorizing these products for the U.S. market is appropriate for the protection of the public health because, among several key considerations, the products produce fewer or lower levels of some toxins than combustible cigarettes.”
The FDA said it has placed “stringent marketing restrictions on the products in an effort to prevent youth access and exposure.”
Philip Morris USA plans to introduce in September the heatsticks in Atlanta as a trial market, including in convenience stores. The heatsticks are sold in 31 countries with “terrific success internationally,” said Howard Willard, chairman and chief executive of Altria.
“The global cartel-like structure of the tobacco industry has been a huge barrier to competition and innovation on low-risk alternatives to cigarettes,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
“A key question is whether this potential merger would add to that problem, or is an effort to turn innovative nicotine products into a globally sustainable business.”
