The industry-shaking $12.8 billion investment by Altria Group Inc. into Juul Labs Inc. is proving to be more of a bust than a boon.
Altria disclosed in its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday it has written down for a second time the value of its 35% investment in Juul made in December 2018.
The value was at $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, compared with the initial $12.8 billion.
The non-cash, pre-tax impairment charges were $4.5 billion, disclosed Nov. 1, and $4.1 billion, disclosed Thursday.
Although Altria will continue to provide regulatory affairs services to Juul, it will end all other services in March.
Citigroup analyst Adam Spielman said that “one general point is that what is bad for Juul is generally good for the tobacco market, and overall, (Altria’s) economics are much more leveraged to the tobacco market than to Juul.”
As part of the investment, Altria discontinued production of its electronic cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers. It agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigs products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.
Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery said that “Juul will no longer share Altria’s back bar shelf space at retail, starting in the second quarter.”
Altria said the impairment “is primarily due to the increased number of legal cases pending against Juul and the expectation that the number of legal cases against Juul will continue to increase.”
Altria said the number of state and local legal complaints pending against Juul has increased by more than 80% just since Oct. 31.
“This agreement is a continuation of the reset initiated by Juu’s leadership team,” Howard Willard, Altria’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
“We look forward to working with the company under this structure to support Juul’s commitment to working with regulators and submitting the best possible premarket tobacco application.”
Analysts question how much success Juul will have going through the Food and Drug Administration’s premarket tobacco-application process. That process requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
Tobacco manufacturers are required to not only provide information on the composition, design and manufacturing process but also chemistry, toxicological and behavioral studies that demonstrate the product — when used — is appropriate for the protection of the public health.
The groups have agreed to modify other terms of Altria’s investment that include:
- Juul will agree to have two Altria representatives on its board of directors, along with three independent directors, Juul’s chief executive and three directors designated by Juul stockholders other than Altria;
- Juul will add a nominating and a litigation oversight committee to its compensation and audit committees. Both of those corporate oversight changes requires federal anti-trust approvals; and
- Altria can be released from its non-compete obligation, including reviving NuMark production, if federal law prohibits Juul from selling e-vapor products in the U.S. for at least a year, or if Altria’s investment value drops to $1.28 billion, or 10% of the initial value.
The $12.8 billion investment in Juul was the largest single-company investment ever for Altria. When it was made, Juul held a 76% U.S. market share.
Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health, said in December 2018 that the investment is “potentially a major game changer in the e-cigarette and cigarette marketplace.”
Last fall, with FDA e-cigarette flavorings restrictions looming, Juul halted sales of all flavors outside Virginia tobacco, classic tobacco and menthol flavorings — the same flavors allowed for traditional cigarettes.
The latest Nielsen convenience store data on e-cigarettes had Juul at 60% as of Dec. 28.
K.C. Crosthwaite, Juul Labs’ chief executive and a former Altria executives, said in a statement that “as we continue to reset the vapor category, we are committed to advancing the long-term potential for harm reduction for adult smokers while combating underage use.”
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Altria made “a hasty investment in an immature space.”
“I think they panicked and thought that it might get away from them if they did not buy when they did.”
Gregory Conley, president of lobbying group American Vaping Association, said when Altria made its investment, “it was clear that the category was in for tough times due to youth usage.”
“But no one could have guessed what was to come due to harmful illicit THC e-cartridges” that led a ground-swelling of protests against cartridge and open pod e-cigarette products.
Conley said that “what’s remarkable is that despite this bad news, Altria’s stock price remains similar to what it was at the time of the purchase.”
“It reflects the fact that as some adult consumers turn away from vaping, the biggest benefactor is ultimately the manufacturers of tobacco cigarettes.”
A downward shift in marketing efforts by Juul Labs that commenced last fall led the company to confirm plans to eliminate 650 jobs, or about 16% of its global workforce of 4,051. The workforce reduction is part of a restructuring aimed at reducing expenses by $1 billion in 2020.
Before Juul Labs became swept up this summer in the national vaping illness crisis, it had been adding to its work force this year at a rate of 300 per month.
