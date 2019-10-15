20161118g_nws_jobs_facility (copy)

The Alorica call center in High Point, N.C., is shown in this Nov. 17, 2016, photo.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Alorica, a global call- and customer-service company, is filling 500 positions with a hiring event Wednesday.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Alorica's call center at 4336 Federal Drive at High Point's Piedmont Centre business park.

The event is part of a global iniative for the Irvin, Calif. company to hire 25,000 customer service workers.

In August, Alorica announced it plans to eliminate 142 positions by Oct. 31 at a call center in Jacksonville.

