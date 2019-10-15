GREENSBORO — Alorica, a global call- and customer-service company, is filling 500 positions with a hiring event Wednesday.
The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Alorica's call center at 4336 Federal Drive at High Point's Piedmont Centre business park.
The event is part of a global iniative for the Irvin, Calif. company to hire 25,000 customer service workers.
In August, Alorica announced it plans to eliminate 142 positions by Oct. 31 at a call center in Jacksonville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.