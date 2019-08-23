Alorica, a global call- and customer-service company, plans to eliminate 142 jobs in Jacksonville by Oct. 31 when it closes operations there, according to a WARN Act notice filed Thursday with N.C. Commerce Department.
The company, based in Irvine, Calif,, cited the closing decision “is due to business needs and operational efficiencies.”
Alorica is known locally for its operations in High Point’s Piedmont Centre business park where it pledged in February 2017 to create up to 1,400 jobs.
The company had 1,450 employees in December, according to High Point Economic Development Corp.
In June 2017, Alorica completed its purchase of Expert Global Solutions. The local Expert Global workforce of 1,100 that Alorica gained was comprised of temporary, part-time, seasonal and permanent employees.
At that time, Alorica officials told High Point economic officials that the local workforce will be closer to 1,900 and 2,000 by the end of 2017 as former seasonal and temporary Expert job positions are being phased out.