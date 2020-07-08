Another prominent Winston-Salem corporate employer — National General Holdings Corp. — is on the verge of being sold to a larger competitor. The Allstate Corp. said late Tuesday it has reached an agreement to buy National General for $4 billion in cash.
The megadeal, which is projected to close in early 2021, requires regulatory and shareholder approval. National General, based in New York, specializes in underwriting auto insurance.
It is not clear how the deal could affect National General's operations in Winston-Salem, where it expanded operations in fall 2018 at the Madison Park office campus in the northwest part of the city.
At that time, National General Holdings Corp. said it would add 626 full-time jobs over five years, as well as keep 1,245 jobs. It also pledged to make a $12.3 million capital investment at its 5630 University Parkway operational hub.
It was one of the biggest local economic development projects in the past 10 years. It is not known how many new local jobs National General has added in the past 21 months.
The new jobs were to include accounting, sales, analytics, human resources, information technology, legal and operational functions. The average wage for the new jobs would be $55,553, plus benefits.
National General was made eligible by the state Economic Development Partnership approved for up to $6.29 million in performance based economic incentives.
The Winston-Salem City Council offered up to $335,563 in performance based economic incentives over five years, and Forsyth County up to $117,566 in incentives or 50% of the property taxes paid on the new capital investment.
The state incentive offer requires the insurer to keep at least 563 jobs to fully qualify.
"The multi-billion deal is not going to radically change the way National General's business is done in Winston Salem or elsewhere," said David Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
National General has a network of 42,300 independent agents for property-casualty products.
"National General’s business and technology platforms will be utilized to further strengthen Allstate’s existing independent agent businesses," Tom Wilson, Allstate's chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.
In fiscal 2019, National General generated operating income of $319 million.
“We are excited about combining our team’s expertise and commitment with Allstate to become a top-five personal lines carrier for independent agents, while offering a broader array of products," said Barry Karfunkel, National General's co-chairman and chief executive.
"National General’s shareholders are also benefiting by unlocking the value created over the last decade.”
National General shareholders will receive $32 per share in cash from Allstate, plus closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.
Allstate will pay for the deal primarily with $2.2 billion in cash and issuing $1.5 billion of new senior debt. Allstate expects to maintain its current share repurchase program.
National General ownership, representing a combined 47% of its shares, has agreed to support the deal.
National General spent $9 million in 2014 to renovate the Madison Park space.
Rather than moving employees into existing cubicles in the 116,000 square feet of space, National General capitalized on the blank canvas that landlord KBR-LRC Madison Park LLC chose to create a few years ago to appeal to just such a tenant.
National General built a three-story atrium to serve as the official entrance to the buildings. The atrium contains a display of ceiling sound panels that wind through many of the larger rooms like the marks of a sundial.
National General was created as the brand to take the place of GMAC shortly after American Capital Acquisition Corp. bought GMAC Insurance Personal Lines in 2009.
The Winston-Salem economy dodged a major workforce blow in June 2013 when National General committed to keeping a local operation.
About 700 employees had been waiting since December 2011 for word on whether the company would keep its operations in Winston-Salem or move them to Cleveland, where National General had bought a prominent downtown skyscraper for part of its operations.
The anxiety surrounding GMAC was understandable considering that the company had been bought three times since 1997, and its local workforce cut at least 41%, or by at least 479 employees, in the past 7 1/2 years.
