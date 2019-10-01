Allen Tate Realtors has acquired Realty One, an independent residential brokerage firm based in Winston-Salem.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Established in 2010, Realty One is an independent, family-owned residential real-estate company with more than 65 real-estate agents serving clients throughout Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.
In 2018, Realty One closed 516 transactions totaling $93 million in closed sales volume.
Eric Munger, owner and broker-in-charge of Realty One, will join the Allen Tate Winston-Salem leadership team, along with branch leaders Angela Kalamaras and Holly Lindsey.
In addition, all Realty One real-estate agents will join Allen Tate, said Pat Riley, president and chief executive of the Allen Tate Companies.
Munger, along with his wife Jessica, started Realty One as a virtual agency in 2010.
The company moved to its first brick-and-mortar office in 2015, then to its current location on Vest Mill Road in Winston-Salem in 2017.
Munger earned his real estate license in 1999 and began working in real estate full-time in 2005.
“Allen Tate aligns with who we are,” Munger said. “We’ve built our business caring about our agents, our clients and our community. We value both identity as individuals and collaboration as a team.
“And like Allen Tate, we believe that homeownership is a lifelong journey and relationship.”
Allen Tate will now operate eight local branch offices throughout the Triad region, including three in Winston-Salem. Overall, the real-estate company operates 47 offices in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Allen Tate had 21,190 closed transactions and $5.75 billion in closed sales volume in 2018.
“Very rarely in a marketplace can two cultures come together as one when they were previously competitors,” said Riley. “Eric has established so much in such a short time. We have admired each other from afar and up close, and together, we will provide the very, very best to our clients and the community at large. So proud to become one.”
The former Realty One office at 3720 Vest Mill Road in Winston-Salem is now Allen Tate Winston-Salem Vest Mill Road.
The other two Allen Tate Winston-Salem offices are at 147 South Cherry Street, Suite 100; and 3884 Oxford Station Way.
