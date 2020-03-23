Allegiant Airlines announced Monday it has reduced its flight schedule.
The company said it would notify customers if their booked flight had changed and would work with them to find other options.
"As a domestic airline, Allegiant was not impacted as early in the arc of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak as many other carriers," the email said. "However, as events canceled and popular destinations closed across the country, that quickly changed."
The airline has flights to and from Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The company said on its website that customers would not be charged change or cancellation fees as a result of the decision and urged customers to go online change their flights. For more information, go to www.allegiantair.com/travel-alerts.
