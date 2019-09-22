Allegacy Federal Credit Union is taking a page from their bank rivals by creating a deeper business and cultural relationship with Wake Forest University.
The Winston-Salem financial institution had made a 10-year, $2 million commitment to establish the Allegacy Center for Leadership & Character at the university’s School of Business.
The goal of the center is “facilitating the integration of leadership and character development (through) building strategic alliances and creating sustainable systems for developing the school’s faculty, staff and students along these dimensions.”
“Wake Forest teaches students to not just be effective leaders, but to also be ethical leaders whose values, virtues and vision orient them toward the common good, regardless of their field of study,” Cathy Pace, Allegacy’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Nathan Hatch, Wake Forest’s president, said the Allegacy partnership represents an extension of its focus on leadership and character education.”
“It is the essence of who we are and it is the definition of what we are about.
Hatch said the center “will have the capability to develop more opportunities for our students to practice authentic leadership and advance their character development on campus and within our greater Winston-Salem community.”
The partnership is the latest tie-in between Allegacy and the university.
In February 2018, the organizations debuted WellQ — a membership-based service inside Wake Forest Biotech Place next to Allegacy’s downtown branch at 575 N. Patterson Ave. It is operated by Wake WellQ LLC.
Treatments can be for strep throat, skin conditions, upper-respiratory illness, pink eye, sinus infection and the flu. The medical staff will examine and monitor members for chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and hypertension. There is a telemedicine option available.
WellQ represents an interlocking “mind, body and wallet” strategy, Pace said in February 2018. Between 8,000 and 10,000 local Allegacy members have built-in access to the appointment-only clinic.
An annual WellQ membership fee of $199 for individuals and $249 for families includes access to Allegacy membership, products and services. Membership could be free for employees of companies that choose to provide WellQ as a corporate benefit.
For a $35 fee per visit, participants will have access to a same-day 20- to 40-minute examination for minor illnesses by Wake Forest Baptist physician assistants.
The intersection comes into play in that members have access to Allegacy representatives offering health-risk assessments and spending projections based on the members’ biometrics. That includes how treating or not treating their health conditions could affect their household incomes.
WellQ — available Monday through Saturday — is similar to CVS pharmacy’s minute clinics.
Appointments are made online at www.yourwellQ.com or through a smartphone app. The clinic will not accept insurance, and payments are made by credit or debit cards, including those attached to health-savings or flexible-spending accounts.
