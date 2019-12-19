Raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 is just a signature from President Donald Trump from becoming federal law.
The U.S. Senate passed by a 71-23 vote Thursday a domestic spending bill that includes age-21 tobacco language.
The compromise bipartisan $1.4 trillion government spending package would forestall a government shutdown this weekend, according to The Associated Press. The White House has announced Trump will sign it before today’s midnight deadline.
The bill gives the federal government 180 days to write new regulations barring the sale of tobacco to those under 21, plus another 90 days for those new regulations to go into effect.
The age-21 language is a minor sidebar in the scope of the bill that focuses on providing $1.4 billion in funding for the U.S.-Mexico border fence, domestic spending increases and a repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health insurance plans.
However, its insertion represents the influence of Senior Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who signaled his support for such restrictions in May.
Similar age-21 language was placed earlier this month in the Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019 that aimed to eliminate surprise medical bills, lower prescription drug cuts and fund Community Health Centers for five years.
The age-21 initiative has drawn — as expected — a mix of praise and disappointment in how it would help to reduce youth consumption.
Analysts said the potential federal solution could relieve the pressure on the 31 states, such as North Carolina, that have declined to establish age-21 laws in their legislatures.
There also has been concern from anti-tobacco groups that the age-21 initiative may be Congress’ signal that not enough support exists to ban most electronic cigarette flavors. The Trump administration proposed such flavoring restrictions in September, only to appear to have retreated in recent weeks.
“The primary tobacco provision that has been included in this legislation, raising the age of sale for tobacco products to 21, will not solve the current epidemic of youth e-cigarette use,” said Matthew Myers, president for Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
“It will allow the tobacco companies to claim the youth e-cigarette problem has been solved even as it continues to grow worse every day.”
The Big 3 U.S. tobacco manufacturers — ITG Brands LLC, Philip Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. — signaled support for federal age-21 laws in November 2018.
Philip Morris USA said the legislation is “a significant step that addresses the No. 1 way kids get tobacco products today. ... and is the most important step to addressing the youth vaping crisis.”
“This legislation keeps tobacco out of high schools by addressing social access. No high school student should be able to purchase tobacco products legally.”
Reynolds declined comment on the bill outside of restating its overall support for age-21 restrictions.
The bill was passed at a time when youth use of traditional and e-cigarettes continued to go on opposite paths during 2019.
The federal government’s annual National Youth Tobacco survey, released Dec. 5, determined that just 5.8% of ninth through 12th-graders smoked at least once over a 30-day period. That’s down from 7.6% in 2018, 15.8% as recently as 2011 and 28.5% when the survey debuted in 1999.
Meanwhile, e-cigarette usage jumped to 27.5% at least once over the same time period. That’s up from 20.8% in 2018 and just 4.5% in 2013.
The federal language contains significant incentives for states to comply with the age-21 restrictions, foremost continuing to make receipt of some federal substance abuse and mental health grants contingent upon a state conducting inspections for underage sales.
Philip Morris said transitional grants will be available for states to plan for or ensure compliance. “If a state is prepared to meet these requirements, it can use the funds for tobacco cessation activities,” the manufacturer said.
Another change is that retailers will be required to check identification on customers appearing to be age 30 or young, compared with age 26 and under now.
The U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee recommended legislation Nov. 20 that would ban all non-tobacco flavorings for tobacco products, as well as raise the federal minimum age from 18 to 21. The bill, if passed, would go into effect two years after it is enacted.
H.R. 2339, titled “Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act,” would tighten the sale and marketing of traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and cigars. It also would require the FDA to issue a final rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and advertising by the court-ordered deadline of March 15.
Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee, said the bill “takes a first step toward addressing the youth tobacco epidemic.”
Pallone voted Thursday against the domestic spending bill, citing his opposition in part to the limited tobacco restrictions language.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.