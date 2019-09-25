On Wednesday, the state's insurance commissioner called for the resignation of Dr. Patrick Conway as president and chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. after Conway was charged with driving while impaired in June.
"By law, the insurance commissioner cannot force a company to fire an employee; (the commissioner) can only provide strong recommendations," according to the department.
Last week, Mike Causey called on Blue Cross NC to replace Conway with an interim CEO during the legal investigation into his conduct.
"Over the last few days, it has become apparent to me that there has been a significant breakdown in the corporate governance at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina," Causey said in a statement Wednesday.
Blue Cross NC acknowledged Sept. 19 news reports that Conway had been arrested on charges of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse after a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 near Archdale.
Conway’s two young children were in the car with him at the time of his arrest, which led to the misdemeanor child-abuse charge.
No one was injured. Conway refused to take a breath test at the scene to determine his blood alcohol content, and his driver’s license was revoked for 30 days. A court date is scheduled in October.
A police affidavit described him as having bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and being unsteady on his feet, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. A video taken by another driver on Interstate 85 showed Causey's SUV weaving across several interstate lanes before the accident occurred.
Causey cited "Conway’s lack of leadership and professionalism" and the insurer's "cover-up of Conway’s arrest" in making his recommendation. Causey said he examined the arrest police report.
"When news accounts surfaced of the June 22 incident last week, the board misrepresented to the Department of Insurance the actual arrest — telling me that the incident was without incident and was a routine arrest," Causey said.
"On Tuesday, news reports showed the arrest was anything but routine."
Blue Cross NC could not be immediately reached for comment on Causey's recommendation of Conway resigning.
In a statement released Sept. 19, Blue Cross said the board created a committee to evaluate Conway’s incident and decided “that Patrick’s strong leadership will continue to be an asset and he will remain as president and CEO.
“Blue Cross NC is committed to focusing on its customers, employees and the North Carolina communities it serves,” the insurer said.
Causey said, as a result of his review, "I cannot move forward with any type of trust and confidence in the CEO at BCBS NC."
Causey said recommending the replacement of Conway "pains me greatly because this tragic incident has put a big dent in the reputation of a good company."
"I can deal with the criminal charges, even as disturbing as they are; what I cannot accept is the cover-up, the misrepresentation of facts, the lack of respect for oversight and regulation of the company, and lack of respect for law enforcement officers who are only doing their duty."
"I call on the board of directors to fulfill their duty and put this matter behind them by finding a new CEO who can step in to provide the leadership and inspiration that the company needs moving forward," Causey said
On Tuesday, Blue Cross NC put “on temporary hold” its plan to enter a long-term agreement with an Oregon health-care group.
Blue Cross said March 12 that the proposed partnership with Cambia Health Solutions would include sharing management, administrative, operational and other corporate services.
Conway would have served in the same president and chief executive roles with the Blue Cross-Cambia entity. Mark Ganz, Cambia’s president and chief executive, would have served as executive chairman of the new entity.
Cambia would keep its headquarters in Portland, Ore., and Blue Cross would have kept its base in Durham.
Blue Cross’ brief statement Tuesday about putting the Cambia partnership on temporary hold did not mention Conway’s arrest. Blue Cross said later Tuesday that Conway’s arrest led to both groups “deciding to put the partnership on hold.”
