The COVID-19 pandemic had a limited impact on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s first-quarter net income, as the trucking company was able to adjust to major shifts in customer demand.
Old Dominion, based in Thomasville, is a top-10 U.S. less-than-truckload carrier.
Net income was at $133.18 million, down just 0.1% from a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $1.11 a share, up 1 cent from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.11 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Continuing upswing in profits has been fueled by internal growth and market-share gains.
The company reported first-quarter revenue of $987.4 million, down 0.3% from a year ago.
"While revenue was lower, our results for most of the first quarter were in line with the expectations we had at the beginning of 2020," Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Demand for our services declined in the last half of March, however, due to the widespread effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on the domestic economy."
Gantt said that "as the domestic economy changed in the last half of March, so did our mix of business."
"We experienced a significant increase in our average weight per shipment and this trend has also continued into April. While this helped offset the decline in shipments per day, an increase in average weight per shipment generally has the effect of reducing revenue per hundredweight."
Gantt said Old Dominion "intends to maintain our long-term and consistent approach to pricing, as we believe our disciplined approach has been one of the key elements in improving profitability and continues to support our long-term growth initiatives."
“We are well positioned to respond to increases in customer demand that may occur once these orders are terminated or become less restrictive. Regardless of the economic environment, we will continue to focus on managing our variable costs while also diligently controlling discretionary spending."
As of Dec. 31, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 at a service center in Greensboro. The company is in the process of expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center in the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
The company listed having an average 19,948 employees during the first quarter, down 5.2% from 21,044 a year ago.
The company said it spent $10.1 million on special employee bonus payments made in March to non-executive employees "in appreciation for their extraordinary effort in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic."
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $52.2 million on capital expenditures during the first quarter, down $50 million from its initial projections.
It projects spending $265 million in fiscal 2020: $195 million for real estate and service center expansion projects, $20 million for tractors and trailers, and $50 million for information technology and other assets.
Old Dominion spent $178.3 million on share repurchases in the first quarter. Companies typically make those repurchases to boost the value of those shares that remain outstanding.
