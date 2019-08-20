HIGH POINT — Actress and designer Diane Keaton will headline a speaker series at the High Point Market which will be held Oct. 19-23.
Keaton, best known as a film actress in movies like "Annie Hall" and "The First Wives Club," Keaton is also designer with a mastery of black and white and a penchant for creating industrial chic interiors that bring a sophisticated edginess to a room.
Keaton’s new collection of lighting, Keaton Industries, is launching with Aidan Gray during the market.
Keaton will talk about her passion for design, her latest projects and her sources of inspiration at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 with a book signing to follow.
Other speakers include best-selling author, motivational speaker and Forbes Top 100 Digital Influencer Erik Qualman who will talk about the concept of Socialnomics at 3 p.m. Oct. 20.
The series will conclude with a panel discussion on how to harness the brand building power of TV. Moderated by Evette Rios, a designer with national television exposure, the panel will feature celebrity designers Hilary Farr, Libby Langdon, and Mikel Welch.
The panel discussion will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 21.
The programs, which will be held at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave., are only open to those attending the market.
For more information about the fall market, visit www.highpointmarket.org.